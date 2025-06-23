Art That Moves Us Towards Safer Roads: UNITAR’s “Safe Driving is Cool” Mural

The vibrant piece of public art is more than a visual statement; it is a call to action aligned with the UN Decade of Action for Safety (2021-2030), which aims to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by at least 50% by 2030.

Portraying a hopeful and dynamic vision of safer streets, the mural features expressive characters in motion—pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers navigating vibrant urban scenes. It brings road safety themes to life through a language that is visual, emotional, and universally understood.

The Mural is further animated through its augmented reality component. By using the “Behind the Wall” mobile app, viewers can interact with the artwork on their phones, unlocking educational content that raises awareness on road safety and encourages people to take action in their daily lives.

Facilitated by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) and the City of New York Mayor’s Office, the “Safe Driving is Cool” mural continues to serve as a symbol of what’s possible when creativity, education, and partnership converge. It is not just paint on brick—it is an invitation to everyone to reflect, engage, and make safer choices.