Therapy Dog Making ‘Pawsitive’ Impact on Portage County Juvenile Court

A therapy dog named Ravioli is making a big impact on the children participating in Portage County’s Unity Court.

The Portage County Juvenile Court recently added a new member to its substance use specialized docket—Ravioli, a three-year-old golden doodle.

Involvement in juvenile court can be scary and overwhelming for children. The addition of a therapy dog for participants in Unity Court, just may help ease some of their worries.

The Portage County Juvenile Court Drug Court, known as Unity Court, is a program within the juvenile court designed for youth eligible for specialized substance use treatment services. The program focuses on building upon the strengths of youths, connecting participants with community organizations, and offering them opportunities.

The court’s magistrate, Aaron Heavner, had adopted his own dog and presented the idea of training him to Judge Patricia J. Smith, who enthusiastically agreed.

According to Judge Smith, before acquiring their own dog, Unity Court used the services of other therapy dogs in the community. She said the idea of bringing a dog to the court started with other agencies.

“We were calling people up, saying, ‘Can you bring your dog?’ And it was hard,” Judge Smith said.

Magistrate Heavner went to work attending classes with Ravioli, who is now a certified therapy dog. Ravioli has successfully completed the AKC Urban Canine Good Citizen, Canine Good Citizen, and Advanced Community Canine classes. The therapy dog program is a collaboration between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crisis K9/Therapy K9 Law Enforcement School and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, which trains dogs and handlers to work in stressful public environments.

Since April, many participants have already experienced Ravioli’s positive presence, saying that he brings a sense of calm and comfort. Judge Smith said the kids at the Unity Court are often anxious and uneasy.

“They’re kids. They're nervous,” she said. “They've been through so much trauma.”

Since the addition of Ravioli, the kids’ demeanors have shifted. The judge explained how the kids appear more relaxed and open to talking after spending time with Ravioli.

His influence isn’t limited to just those enrolled in the program.

“Ravioli has also improved staff morale, and everyone in the whole court loves him,” Judge Smith added.

Although Ravioli has already made a significant impact on those at the court, his role continues to expand.

“He goes into court every day,” Judge Smith said. “When we have contested hearings, when we have very highly emotionally charged hearings, Ravioli can be in there to keep everybody calm. So, we're excited. He has just been a wonderful addition to our court.”