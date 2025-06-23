Press Releases

06/18/2025

Summer Safety Reminders for Pets and Livestock

Connecticut Department of Agriculture Urges Owners to Prepare for Rising Temperatures and Seasonal Hazards

(HARTFORD, CT) – As the season heats up and Connecticut experiences increasingly warm and humid weather, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture is reminding pet and livestock owners to take proactive steps to protect their animals’ health and safety. Summer also brings risks such as severe weather events—including thunderstorms, hurricanes, and increased use of fireworks—that can cause anxiety in animals. Now is the time to update identification tags, verify microchip information, secure enclosures, and consult veterinarians about anxiety-relief options if needed.

“Summer is a wonderful time to enjoy outdoor activities with our animals, from hikes and swimming to farmers’ markets and exhibitions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “However, what feels comfortable to us can quickly become dangerous for pets and livestock. We encourage everyone to follow these safety guidelines to help our animals thrive during the warmer months.”

Protecting Pets This Summer

Never leave pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes — temperatures can rise rapidly inside cars.

Ensure pets have unlimited access to fresh, cool water, replenished frequently.

Schedule walks, runs, or outdoor play during early morning or late evening hours to avoid peak heat.

Avoid walking pets on hot pavement or asphalt that can burn paws; test surfaces with your hand first.

Monitor pets closely around water; never leave them unsupervised while swimming and be cautious of currents and undertows.

Recognize and act quickly on signs of heat stress, including:

Excessive panting or drooling



Discolored gums or tongue



Weakness, unsteady movements, or collapse

Consider using cooling products such as cooling mats, vests, or portable fans designed for pets.

Protect pets from insects and parasites that thrive in warmer months by keeping up with preventative treatments.

Ensuring Livestock Comfort and Safety

Provide ample shade, adjusted based on herd size and behavior, with movable shade structures for rotational grazing.

Maximize ventilation by positioning shelters to catch breezes or installing agriculture-rated fans; add misting systems for extra cooling.

Offer clean, cool drinking water placed in shaded areas and check water sources regularly.

Plan transport and handling during cooler morning or evening hours to reduce heat stress.

Minimize fire risks by inspecting electrical systems for overloads, ensuring hay is properly cured, and allowing equipment to cool before storing in barns.

Keep vaccinations up to date, especially for animals prone to respiratory or heat-related illnesses.

Monitor vulnerable groups closely, including young, elderly, or dark-skinned animals, which are more susceptible to heat-related health issues.

“While many Connecticut livestock owners are already well-versed in summer care, small adjustments such as adding a fan or misting system can significantly improve animal comfort,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Thamus Morgan, DVM, MPH, DACVPM. “Staying vigilant throughout extended heat waves is critical, as prolonged high temperatures increase risks to animal health.”

For more information and additional resources on animal safety this summer, visit the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s website or contact your local veterinarian.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov