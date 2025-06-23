Press Releases

06/17/2025

GOVERNOR LAMONT HIGHLIGHTS CONNECTICUT OYSTER TRAIL

GOVERNOR LAMONT HIGHLIGHTS CONNECTICUT OYSTER TRAIL AND NEW COASTAL EXPERIENCES ONE YEAR AFTER DEBUT OF AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY

(HARTFORD, CT) – In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the debut of Rising Tide to Table – the award-winning documentary celebrating Connecticut oyster farming and foodservice – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding visitors and residents alike about the Connecticut Oyster Trail and highlighting the launch of a new one-of-a-kind experience created by Stonington Farms Shellfish.

“Connecticut’s oyster trail is more than a seafood crawl, it’s a living story about our working waterfront, family-run farms, and a thriving food culture,” Governor Lamont said. “We’re proud to spotlight the people and places that make our coastal communities such powerful drivers of economic growth and pride, not to mention reaffirm that Connecticut is the Napa Valley of Oysters.”

The newest offering in the state is Stonington Farms Shellfish. Operated by Beth and Kris Simonds, who were featured in Rising Tide to Table, this immersive oyster farming experience enables guests to stay at a waterfront Airbnb studio, go out on the water with the Simonds to lay oyster seed and turn cages, enjoy oysters at a tiki bar-style farmstand, and dine at nearby acclaimed restaurants like The Shipwright’s Daughter (led by James Beard-nominated chef David Standridge) and Oyster Club (helmed by award-winning chef Renee Touponce).

Rising Tide to Table, which was produced by the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing and Tourism, was recognized for Achievement in Directing (Documentary) at the 2024 Bridgeport Film Festival and was also an official selection of the Mystic Film Festival. The 10-minute short follows the journey of a single oyster from sea to plate, beginning with the Simonds and ending with Emily Mingrone, an award-winning chef and owner of Fair Haven Oysters, spotlighting the state’s deep connection between sustainable aquaculture and culinary excellence.

Building on the documentary’s momentum, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development have released three new short films featuring more voices from the industry: Will Ceddia of Six Point Oysters, Steve Plant of Noank Oysters, and an in-depth feature with Mingrone.

“This industry isn’t just feeding people, it’s feeding jobs, tourism, and sustainability,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said. “It’s exciting to see new farmers, new ideas, and new ways for the public to get involved.”

“Rising Tide to Table captured something bigger than just oysters, it showed how a small but mighty industry can represent the best of Connecticut: our creativity, craftsmanship, and quiet determination to do things with excellence,” Anthony Anthony, Connecticut’s chief marketing officer, said. “That story continues through the Oyster Trail and the incredible people who are redefining what it means to farm, cook, and live on our coast. This is economic development you can taste.”

Visitors can explore the Connecticut Oyster Trail and plan their own culinary journey online at ctvisit.com/articles/connecticut-oyster-trail.

Rising Tide to Table can be watched online at ctvisit.com/articles/connecticut-oysters-rising-tide-table.

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2025

