Construction to Begin on Saskatoon City Centre School Project

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2025

Today, Education Minister Everett Hindley joined representatives from the Saskatoon Public School Division, Saskatoon Tribal Council, Gabriel Dumont Métis Local 11 and other partners to mark the start of construction on the new City Centre School in Saskatoon with a sod-turning ceremony.

“This school infrastructure project is a testament to our government’s commitment to providing safe and supportive learning environments for our province’s students,” Hindley said. “The new school will provide high-quality education spaces that serve the needs of students and families for years to come. This build will be in addition to the 11 new schools already completed in Saskatoon, since we formed government.”

“We are very excited to announce the start of construction on the Saskatoon City Centre School,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. “This build shows our province's focus on building modern infrastructure for future generations and supporting strong and growing communities.”

The new school will accommodate up to 400 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 public school students from King George, Pleasant Hill, and Riversdale neighbourhoods, in addition to providing 74 new child care spaces.

“This is an exciting and significant milestone in realizing this long-awaited and much-needed school,” Saskatoon Public Schools Board of Education Chair Kim Stranden said. “This school will be the innovative facility that area students deserve.”

The total construction cost for the project is $31.3 million and covers both site work and construction. Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects.

Construction of the school begins summer 2025.

