2nd Annual Alton Midwest Nationals Returns July 18-20, 2025 — F1 Powerboats and Riverfront Thrills Return to Alton, IL

2025 F1 Powerboat Championship Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship 2025 Alton, Illinois July 18-20 Last year's winner Dustin Terry driving the Simmons Hanly Conroy Boat

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for the return of Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Series racing presented by Simmons Hanly and Conroy national law firm, when this highly anticipated event returns to the Mississippi River July 18-20 at Alton's Riverfront Park.Tickets are on sale now for this exciting two-day series of races that take place on the Mighty Mississippi in Alton. General Admission tickets start at $15 per person per day plus fees and includes access to bleacher seats on a first-come first-served basis and entry to the music area for Saturday’s live music. VIP tickets are $125 per day or $200 plus fees for the weekend experience including parking, food/drink and driver meet and greets. Tickets are available here: www.riversandroutes.com/events/f1-powerboat-championship/ “We are excited to welcome back the Alton Midwest Nationals Championship,” Cory Jobe, President/COE of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “When racing returned to the Mississippi River last year, we were excited to see the enthusiasm and support shown by fans and newcomers to F1 racing. We can’t wait to see the return of this great event.” Following a thrilling debut in 2024, the Alton Midwest Nationals has cemented its place on the Formula 1 Powerboat calendar through 2027. Alton has become a marquee stop for fans of high-speed, water-based motorsports.The 2025 Alton Midwest Nationals will deliver a weekend packed with adrenaline-pumping action, live music, great food and unforgettable riverfront energy. New this year, the main viewing area will be fenced off. There will also be live music Saturday, July 19 on the riverfront at the close of the first day of racing.“Alton is one of the most iconic venues on our circuit,” said Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship. “The community, the backdrop of the Mississippi River and the overwhelming local support make this race weekend something truly special. With the commitment to hold this race in Alton through 2027, we’re building something long-term and unforgettable here.”"On Friday, July 18 – Testing begins at 1:00 p.m., followed by Mac's Downtown Kick Off Drivers Meet & Greet Street Party at 6:30 pm.The fun on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20 begins at 9 a.m. with non-top racing action. The races feature boats that reach speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. The F1 Powerboat Championship Series brings some of the most skilled drivers in North America to compete for prizes.Fans can expect tight racing corners, split-second strategy and edge-of-you-seat drama as teams battle it out for podium glory.Champions will be crowned in a ceremony at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 20.For full schedule, tickets, and VIP upgrades, visit: www.F1PowerboatChampionship.com About F1 Powerboat ChampionshipThe Formula One Powerboat Championship is a 7-race series contested across North America from May through September. Established in 2017, the series features weekend long community events highlighted by 20 + Formula 1 boats reaching speeds of 120 mph. U.S. Powerboat racing first began in 1903. Formula One racing for the last five decades, has been recognized as one of the world’s most spectacular racing experiences. The F1 boats lightning quick speeds of 120 mph, razor sharp turns, create nonstop challenges for the world class drivers. The up close and personal, deck to deck, sponson banging competition creates thrills rarely experienced by boat racing fans. Each race is more than a series of one-day events, these races have evolved into the marquee event for weekend long multi-interest community festivals. The races produce the largest entertainment event in the markets they visit, increase regional awareness while generating tourism dollars for the local economy. Beyond the live attendance, the events provide media exposure, both nationally and worldwide through international coverage including live streaming on our social media outlets as well as traditional outlets. Through live attendance and media coverage, the series reaches millions of loyal fans each season.For more information, sponsor opportunities and event schedules, visit: www.F1PowerboatChampionship.com About Great Rivers & Routes Tourism BureauThe Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenicmarvels.About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLPSimmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment and the Volkswagen emission scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com

