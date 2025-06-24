Lorin® Positioned for Tariff-Free U.S. Anodized Aluminum Demand with Multi-Million Dollar Upgrade to Production Lines

State-of-the-Art Technology Positions Lorin for Unprecedented Growth and Efficiency

MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lorin Industries, the pioneering force in anodized aluminum innovation, is proud to announce a multi-million-dollar upgrade to its continuous coil anodizing production lines in Muskegon, MI. This investment underscores Lorin’s technology commitment to supply tariff-free, U.S.-sourced anodized aluminum. These production lines are designed to maintain the exceptional quality and reliability that Lorin’s customers have grown to expect.“Our continued investment is a testament to Lorin’s forward-thinking vision and relentless drive for innovation,” said Park Kersman, CEO and Owner of Lorin Industries. “This investment ensures that we remain at the forefront of our industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of our customers from aerospace to architecture.”Lorin’s strategic upgrades reaffirm its role as an industry leader and highlight its proactive approach to leveraging technology for future growth. The enhanced production capabilities of its world-class manufacturing facility will ensure Lorin continues to deliver innovative, high-quality anodized aluminum for years to come.For additional information about Lorin’s tariff-free anodized aluminum solutions, click here or contact:Lorin Industries1960 Roberts St.Muskegon, MI 49442Email: info@lorin-anodize.comPhone: (866) 865-7073About Lorin:Lorin’s journey began in 1943 with Herb Kersman, who commercialized one of the first coil anodizing processes, setting a commitment to innovation that still drives the company today. Lorin transforms anodized aluminum into the boldest, most innovative material in the industry, empowering our customers to push the limits of design, durability, and sustainability. From customer engagement to advanced product design to environmental stewardship, Lorin continues to lead by example, proving that legacy and innovation don’t sit at opposite ends of a timeline. They work best when they move forward together.

