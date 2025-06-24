New Children's Book 'Tiki Time' Launches with Interactive YouTube Read-Along Adventure

Tiki Time: It's My Turn, Book Cover

'Tiki Time: It’s My Turn' is a classic introduction to a superhero universe.” — The Children's Book Review

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A magical new YouTube read-along experience brings the jungle adventure of 'Tiki Time: It's My Turn' directly to families worldwide. The Children's Book Review is proud to announce this innovative picture book from creative duo Creator JJ and Fates, now available with an immersive YouTube premiere that transforms screen time into an educational adventure packed with valuable behavioral and development lessons for young readers.

Watch the premiere YouTube read-along NOW on Creator JJ's channel, where the story comes alive with character voices and animations that engage children in ways traditional books cannot. This digital experience allows families to enjoy Tiki Time together from anywhere, making it perfect for busy parents seeking quality educational entertainment.

Tiki is an honest, fun, and adventurous boy growing up in the village of TikiTown. He is full of integrity, but lately his behavior has been a little too rambunctious, and he needs guidance. Tiki meets a magical spirit who provides him with the advice he is seeking, and so much more.

The evil King Lauia has stolen the sacred Toku mask and frozen the town. The spirit grants Tiki magical powers, sending him and his friends on a quest to save TikiTown. They must find the King, take back the Toku mask, and return it, or the village will remain frozen forever. As they embark on a magical, time-traveling journey, they learn about building self-confidence, friendship, and the true meaning of character.

"'Tiki Time' is a story that is very important to me," said Creator JJ. "As a young kid growing up, I remember the areas of behavior, building self-confidence, creating friendships, and developing character being essential lessons, especially during elementary school. It's a critical period for development in kids, so when I first dreamt up Tiki Time, I knew I wanted to mix in those important developmental topics."

'Tiki Time' is a first-of-its-kind adventure series for young readers, grades one through three, with behavior and development lessons integrated in a fun and magical way. The story serves as a valuable tool for parents and educators, as awareness of behavior and child development continues to grow.

The Children's Book Review has launched a virtual awareness tour to celebrate both the book and the premiere of its YouTube video. Readers can enter to win by watching and sharing the YouTube read-along - prizes include three copies of Tiki Time, with one grand prize winner receiving a signed copy plus a $200 Amazon gift card. Visit Creator JJ's YouTube channel to watch, subscribe, and enter the giveaway.

Creator JJ and Fates are the creative duo behind Tiki Time. Creator JJ is the creative writer who dreamed up the storyline and characters, while Fates' imaginative cartoons bring the story to life.

The book is published by Tiki Toons Publishing, LLC.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK REVIEW

The Children's Book Review is a trusted resource for parents, educators, and young readers, offering reviews and recommendations of the best books for children of all ages. With a commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading, The Children's Book Review provides valuable insights and resources for families and educators around the world. For more information, visit https://www.thechildrensbookreview.com.

ABOUT CREATOR JJ AND FATES:

Creator JJ and Fates are the creative duo behind this fun and magical adventure. Fates has been making cartoons for over 30 years, bringing stories to life through drawing and imagination. Fates wants the world to draw and dream just a little more every day. Creator JJ is a creative writer who believes that everyone can create characters, worlds, and stories of their own. Together, the goal is to utilize their creative talents to craft engaging stories and inspire the hearts and minds of young children for both educational and self-development purposes. For more information, visit http://www.tikitimebook.com.

