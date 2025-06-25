Triam Security’s CleanStart Wins 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year where software supply chain attacks have skyrocketed, Triam Security has emerged as a clear leader with its solution CleanStart, which today was named winner in the Software Supply Chain Security category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.CleanStart is redefining how organizations secure their CI/CD pipelines by delivering near zero-CVE, STIG-hardened, and FIPS-compliant container images built for modern DevSecOps. At just, these containers are up to 90% lighter than public images—yet fully secured, digitally signed, and production-ready out of the box. The result is faster deployments, reduced attack surface, and compliance without friction.“We congratulate Triam Security for your outstanding achievements in the ‘Software Supply Chain Security’ category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the awards. “With over 600 entries across 300+ categories, the competition was intense this year. As we celebrate 10 years of honoring cybersecurity innovation, your work stood out for its innovation, impact, and forward-thinking approach—a true model of excellence in a critical and fast-evolving domain.”Founded by cybersecurity veterans Nilesh Jain, Vijendra Katiyar, and Biswajit De, Triam Security focuses on removing security as a barrier to innovation. CleanStart shifts the paradigm from reactive vulnerability patching to proactive risk elimination—ensuring developers can move fast without leaving security behind.“With CleanStart, we’re engineering the future of software supply chain security—where every container image is born secure, lean, and traceable by design” said Nilesh Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Triam Security “This is how software security should work in 2025: invisible, integrated, and engineered for speedKey CleanStart capabilities include:• Near Zero-CVE Container Images: No known vulnerabilities, ever—secured at the source.• Optimized Base Images: Debloated and hardened for speed, size, and scalability.• Seamless CI/CD Integration: Drop-in automation for DevSecOps pipelines.• Digitally Signed, Provenance-Backed Deployments: Full traceability and integrity.• FIPS & STIG Compliance Built-In: Ready for regulated industries on Day One.Already in use across multiple large organizations, CleanStart accelerates innovation without exposing organizations to the ever-growing risk of tainted libraries, rogue dependencies, or latent vulnerabilities.To explore the CleanStart solution, visit https://triamsecurity.com About Triam SecurityTriam Security is a cybersecurity company focused on transforming software supply chain security through proactive, developer-first solutions. With presence in US, Singapore and India Triam delivers enterprise-ready solution like CleanStart to help organizations deploy faster, innovate freely, and stay secure by default. Triam is a member of both the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), underscoring its commitment to open, secure software ecosystems.Learn more at https://triamsecurity.com About the Cybersecurity Excellence AwardsThe Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are a premier global program honoring the companies, products, and professionals driving innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. Now in its 10th year recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, the awards are presented by Cybersecurity Insiders—the platform for CISO insight and strategic cybersecurity research—supported by a 600,000+ member community of security professionals.Visit https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com for more information.

