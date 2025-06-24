Theresa’s Research Foundation Announces Publication Highlighting Advocate–Researcher Collaborations in Cancer Research

Theresa’s Research new manuscript titled “(MARP): Connecting Advocates and Researchers as Collaborative Partners in Cancer Research” in npj Breast.

Our hope is that the findings in the manuscript will encourage more basic research scientists to work with patient advocates to improve cancer research and patient outcomes.” — Hillary Andrews, PhD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theresa’s Research Foundation is proud to announce the publication of a new manuscript titled “The MBCRC Advocate Researcher Program (MARP) : Connecting Advocates and Researchers as Collaborative Partners in Cancer Research” in npj Breast.Involving patient advocates as partners in cancer research enhances scientific quality and fosters positive experiences for both researchers and advocates. While previous efforts have shown the value of such partnerships, challenges in establishing meaningful connections between researchers and advocates have remained a barrier.To address this, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Conference (MBCRC) Advocate Researcher Program (MARP) was launched in 2023. The program matched 21 researchers and advocates in collaborative pairs to engage in dialogue, exchange perspectives, and promote patient-centered research. Participants completed surveys about their experience, with feedback largely indicating positive outcomes and mutual learning. Findings from these collaborations are presented in the newly published manuscript, co-authored by both advocates and researchers—a testament to the program’s inclusive and collaborative nature.“Many of the research scientists in our group who work with advocates now take a more patient-centric approach that helps focus their research and improve their communication skills. Our hope is that the findings in the manuscript will encourage more basic research scientists to work with patient advocates to improve cancer research and patient outcomes,” said Hillary Andrews, PhD, Director of Regulatory and Research Partnerships at Friends of Cancer Research and Senior Scientific Advisor for Patient Advocate and Cancer Researcher Partnerships at Theresa’s Research Foundation.Following the conference, each advocate–researcher pair was invited to co-author a blog post reflecting on the value of their collaboration and the lessons learned. These posts are available on Theresa’s Research Foundation website Looking ahead, Theresa’s Research Foundation aims to build on the success of MARP by launching a new website, developing a publicly available toolkit to support others interested in hosting MARP-like programs, and expanding its longstanding partnership with the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center at Baylor College of Medicine to provide training opportunities for both students and patient advocates.About Theresa’s Research FoundationTheresa’s Research Foundation develops educational and research initiatives that unite advocates, oncologists, and scientists to advance progress toward curative treatments for metastatic breast cancer.📍 Learn more: www.theresasresearch.org

