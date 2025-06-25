Value Net Lease Partners: Nick Cartus & Neil Naran Solidify as the #1 Scooter's Coffee Sale-Leaseback Firm in the Nation

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Value Net Lease Partners, a full service retail commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, today proudly to announced that Partners Nick Cartus and Neil Naran have continued to established the firm as the #1 brokerage for Scooter's Coffee sale-leaseback transactions nationwide with the sale leaseback closing of Scooter’s (Johnson City, TN). This dominant position is a testament to their deep understanding of the Scooter's Coffee operations, their strategic approach to optimizing franchisee capital, and their unparalleled access to a coast to coast 1031 Exchange Buyers.With an impressive track record of successfully closing the highest volume of Scooter's Coffee sale-leaseback deals across the country, Nick Cartus and Neil Naran have become the go-to experts for both franchisees seeking to unlock real estate equity and 1031 exchange buyers looking for stable, high-yield net lease opportunities."Our success in the Scooter's Coffee market isn't just about transaction volume; it's about the value we create for every operator," said Nick Cartus, Partner at Value Net Lease Partners. "For franchisees, sale-leasebacks are a critical tool for expansion, debt reduction, and business growth. For buyers, Scooter's Coffee offers compelling stability and returns. We pride ourselves on meticulously matching these needs to ensure optimal outcomes."Neil Naran, Partner at Value Net Lease Partners, added, "Scooter's Coffee is one of the fastest-growing drive-thru coffee concepts in the nation, and its franchise model makes it a highly attractive asset for net lease investors. Our specialized expertise in this segment, combined with a proactive approach to identifying strong locations and operators, has positioned us as the preferred partners in the Scooter's Coffee sale-leaseback ecosystem."Sale-leaseback transactions allow Scooter's Coffee franchisees to sell their owned real estate to a buyer while simultaneously committing to a long-term lease to continue operating the business. This strategy provides franchisees with immediate capital to reinvest in their operations, open new locations, or pay down existing debt, all while maintaining full operational control. 1031 Exchange Buyers, in turn, acquire a stable, long-term income stream backed by a strong and rapidly expanding brand.Value Net Lease Partners continues to expand its market leadership by providing comprehensive advisory services, including valuation, market analysis, 1031 Exchange Buyer matching, and negotiation, ensuring seamless and highly beneficial transactions for all parties involved in the Scooter's Coffee ecosystem.Value Net Lease Partners is a Full Service Retail commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant net lease properties nationwide. With a focus on delivering value-driven solutions such as Sale Leaseback or Lease Negotiation & Restructure, Value Net Lease Partners provides comprehensive advisory services to private investors, institutions, and developers seeking stable, long-term real estate investments.

