MTA to Purchase More Than 300 Modern Commuter Railcars

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Finance Committee approved the purchase of M-9A Passenger Railcars today, June 23. This order includes 316 M-9A cars — 160 cars will be allocated to the Long Island Rail Road’s (LIRR) fleet and 156 for Metro-North Railroad.

“New Yorkers deserve a fast, reliable and comfortable transit system. We are delivering that today through the purchase of modern railcars for the LIRR and Metro-North fleets,” Governor Hochul said. “The commuter rails are a lifeline for riders in one of the world’s largest and busiest transit systems — this is how we continue to achieve record on-time performance”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “We’re looking to buy almost 2,000 rail cars as part of the new Capital Plan — $10.9 billion worth — and this 300+ order gets us off to a strong start. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her work to secure the funding that made it possible.”

MTA Chief of Rolling Stock Program Tim Mulligan said, “The MTA is the biggest railcar purchaser in North America, and we are using innovative methods to bring down costs and delivery time. By building on the reliable design of previous cars, we were able to work with the contractor to get things done better, faster, and cheaper.”

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free said, “Thanks to record on-time performance and increased service with the opening of Grand Central Madison, LIRR ridership continues to explode. Our customers deserve modern railcars which will result in even more reliable service and improve the customer experience for years to come.”

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said, I’m excited for our customers to experience even more reliable service when the M-9A railcars join our fleet. We are committed to providing the best customer experience every day on every ride on Metro-North."

Pilot cars will be delivered by Alstom Transportation in 2029 and first enter LIRR passenger service in 2030. All cars will be delivered by 2032. The M-9A cars are needed to replace Metro-North's M-3 cars that are beyond their service life, and allowing the LIRR to retire its M-3 cars whose service has been extended to support service with the opening of Grand Central Madison. These railcars will operate in LIRR electric territories and on the Metro-North Hudson and Harlem lines.

This approval builds on the MTA’s ongoing efforts to modernize its entire fleet of rolling stock. The M-9A cars feature glass windows, USB charging ports and accessibility improvements, including automatic doors for bathrooms.