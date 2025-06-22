AZERBAIJAN, June 22 - Gubadli district, established in 1930, is located in the southeastern part of Azerbaijan, bordering on Lachin and Zangilan districts, as well as Armenia. The district is mainly surrounded by mountainous terrain and is rich in the diverse natural landscapes of the region.

Gubadli is one of the ancient historical and ethnographic regions and was historically part of the Zangezur district (region). The region has been inhabited by Azerbaijanis since ancient times. Monuments such as a settlement called “Khirman yeri” dating back to the Late Bronze-Early Iron Age, the Koroglu fortress, Galacha, Maltepesi have been recorded in the territory of Gubadli district.

Gubadli district was occupied as a result of an attack by Armenian armed forces on August 31, 1993. As a result of the occupation, Gubadli's historical, architectural and religious monuments were destroyed, and the local population was subjected to aggression and forcibly displaced from their homeland.

As a result of the counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, the city of Gubadli was liberated from occupation on October 25. Today, October 25 is celebrated as the Day of the City of Gubadli in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Establishment of City Days in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have repeatedly visited the liberated Gubadli district, familiarized themselves with the work underway in the district, participated in a number of events and held meetings with representatives of the district's community. The head of state gave necessary instructions and recommendations on the restoration and reconstruction of the district.

The head of state has also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the villages of Khanlig, Mahruzlu and Zilanli, the first residential neighborhood in the city of Gubadli, an administrative building, a secondary school and a central hospital, the Khanlig-Gubadli road of the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, the 35-kilovolt substation of “AzerIshig” OJSC, and the Digital Management Center.

President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with projects of the “Zabukhchay” and “Bargushadchay” reservoirs to be established in the territory of Gubadli district, inaugurated the new military unit of the State Border Service and the system-forming 110/35/10 kV “Gubadli” substation.