R4 Industrial USA Launches Advanced Vegas Facility for Next-Level Beauty & Personal Care Packaging

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R4 Industrial USA, a proud division of GPI Beauty, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art 76,000-square-foot flexible tube manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, set to officially launch on July 15, 2025. This strategically located facility will serve as both a U.S. Customs Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and a Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) hub, poised to redefine packaging standards across North America.By offering unparalleled lead times, flexible production runs, and eco-forward solutions, R4 Industrial USA empowers beauty and personal care brands to thrive in a competitive market.“This facility represents a groundbreaking evolution in North American packaging production,” said Robert Tognetti, CEO of R4 Industrial USA. “With our unique combination of speed, cost efficiency, and sustainability, we are enabling brands to innovate while significantly reducing their operational impact.”Key Highlights:• FTZ Advantages: Enjoy duty-free storage and tariff deferral, optimizing cash flow and reducing supply chain costs.• Flexible Storage & Partner Support: Offers in-and-out capabilities. Duties and tariffs are only incurred when goods are commercially released or re-exported, optimizing logistics and financial planning.• Reduced Carbon Footprint: A shortened and localized supply chain significantly lowers transportation-related emissions.• Robust Production Capacity: Capable of producing up to 100 million units annually, meeting increasing demand.• Technological Excellence: Featuring multi-layer extrusion, automated capping, silk screening, and offset printing for premium packaging solutions.• Accelerated Speed to Market: Streamlined customs processes ensure quicker delivery of finished products.• Positive Local Impact: Creating over 50 skilled jobs, contributing to the Las Vegas economy.Sustainable, Integrated Solutions As a 4PL provider, R4 Industrial USA consolidates shipments and optimizes logistics, helping brands reduce their carbon footprint while scaling operations efficiently.Setting a New Benchmark for the Industry R4 Industrial USA is setting the standard for packaging solutions in the beauty and personal care sector, where precision, speed, and responsibility intersect.For partnership inquiries and more information, please reach out to your local GPI Beauty representative. To learn more visit www.R4usa.com

