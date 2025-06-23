Devart Launches dbForge 2025.1 Featuring AI Assistant, Enhanced UI/UX, and Expanded Connectivity

Devart announces the release of dbForge 2025.1

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devart, a leading provider of database development and management solutions, has announced the launch of dbForge 2025.1 , a major update across its tools for SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL. This release introduces the dbForge AI Assistant , an AI-powered co-pilot that revolutionizes SQL development with context-aware query generation, conversion of natural language to SQL, and advanced troubleshooting features.With smarter query generation, enhanced user experience, and broader connectivity, dbForge 2025.1 highlights Devart’s dedication to empowering database professionals to work more effectively and confidently.“dbForge 2025.1 isn’t just another version, it’s a grand step forward for our entire product line,” said Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at Devart. “We believe technology should work for you, and with our AI-powered assistant, working with data is a breeze. This means fewer bottlenecks, high-quality answers, and smarter decisions across the board.”Highlights of dbForge 2025.1AI-Powered SQL AssistantThe star of this release, dbForge AI Assistant , is now available across key dbForge products. It’s designed to simplify and accelerate SQL development by generating, optimizing, fixing, and explaining SQL queries.Key dbForge AI Assistant features include:Context-Aware Query Generation: dbForge Assistant analyzes database metadata (without accessing actual data) to generate precise, executable SQL queries that are relevant to the given database.Conversion of Natural Language to SQL: Users can input plain language commands to instantly receive syntactically correct SQL queries, lowering the barrier for non-expert users or those who prefer coding-free interaction.Query Optimization: The AI Assistant reviews existing SQL code and suggests performance enhancements, enabling faster, more efficient queries.SQL Explanations: dbForge AI Assistant breaks down complex queries into simple, easy-to-understand explanations.SQL Troubleshooting: Submit a problematic query, and the AI Assistant will diagnose the issue and suggest or apply a fix automatically.Error Analysis & Recommendations: With deep understanding of multiple SQL dialects, including SQL Server, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, the AI Assistant identifies and diagnoses errors with dialect-specific accuracy.Interactive AI Chat: The AI Assistant supports conversational help for SQL, databases, and dbForge product features, eliminating the need to consult separate documentation.dbForge AI Assistant is fully integrated, available in all product editions, including free Express versions, and comes with a free 14-day trial.Learn more and see dbForge 2025.1 in action. https://blog.devart.com/whats-new-in-dbforge-2025-1-ai-assistant-refined-ui-ux-broader-connectivity-and-more.html UI/UX EnhancementsdbForge 2025.1 introduces a cleaner, more intuitive user interface, designed to help users stay focused and efficient. Navigation, panel management, and tool discoverability have all been refined based on user feedback.More Rules in T-SQL Analyzer (SQL Server only)dbForge Studio for SQL Server and dbForge SQL Complete now feature an expanded set of rules in the built-in T-SQL Analyzer, enabling deeper, more customizable static code analysis.Support for Azure Synapse SQL PoolsThis release adds support for dedicated and serverless SQL pools in Azure Synapse Analytics, enabling better data integration.Support for PostgreSQL 18dbForge tools for PostgreSQL now support the latest PostgreSQL 18, ensuring compatibility and access to the newest database features.AvailabilitydbForge 2025.1 is now available for download or update across all product lines:dbForge Edge, the multi-database management solution: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/edge/ dbForge Studio for SQL Server: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/sql/studio/ dbForge SQL Complete: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/sql/sqlcomplete/ dbForge SQL Tools: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/sql/sql-tools/ dbForge Studio for MySQL: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/mysql/studio/ dbForge Studio for Oracle: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/oracle/studio/ dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/postgresql/studio/ To update, existing users can go to: Help → Check for Updates within the product you are using.New users can explore the full list of our products and download any dbForge tool at: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/ About DevartDevart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

