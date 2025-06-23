Attorney General’s Office Announces New Communications Director Stephanie Whitaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he has recently named Stephanie Whitaker as his new Director of Communications.

“Stephanie and I have previously worked together to serve Missouri citizens, and I’m excited to have her join our team,” said Attorney General Bailey. “She’s brilliant in communications strategy, and I am confident that she will lead our communications team with insight and integrity.”

Whitaker has served more than seven years in Missouri state government, most recently as the Missouri House of Representatives’ majority communications director, managing both media and public relations for 110 state representatives.

She previously served as former Governor Mike Parson’s director of communications since July 2023. Whitaker led communications efforts across Missouri’s 17 Executive Branch agencies and helped spearhead the early development of the Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan’s communications campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other duties across various roles for the Governor’s Office since joining in June 2018.

Before serving in the Office of Governor, Whitaker was a member of the Elections Division with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office and, before that, was a national proposal specialist for BKD, LLP (now FORVIS, LLP). Whitaker earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Communication from Evangel University.

“I am honored to be joining Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s team and their mission to serve Missourians by protecting the Constitution and upholding the rule of law,” said Director of Communications Stephanie Whitaker.

All members of the press should continue to reach out to press@ago.mo.gov