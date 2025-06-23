Have your say on the Labour Relations Code recommendations

CANADA, June 23 - The report and recommendations of the 2024 Labour Relations Code Review Panel are now posted publicly for review and feedback.

The review panel’s report has been posted on the govTogetherBC website where people can share their views on how B.C.’s labour relations laws should be updated to meet the needs of today’s workplaces.

The Ministry of Labour will consider this feedback to determine next steps on the panel’s recommendations.

The code governs the relationships between provincially regulated employers, their workers and trade unions. It covers issues related to collective bargaining, notably how workers join unions, how employers and unions interact, and how disputes are resolved.

The independent Labour Relations Code Review Panel was appointed on Feb. 1, 2024, and includes Michael Fleming, Sandra Banister and Lindsie Thomson as its three members. On Aug. 31, 2024, the panel submitted its report to the former minister of labour with recommendations.

Their task was to review the code to ensure B.C.’s labour laws keep up with the needs of today’s workplaces, and are consistent with the rights and protections enjoyed by other Canadians.

Between Feb. 16 and May 7, 2024, the panel did research, received written submissions and held public hearings throughout the province. The panel considered input from Indigenous partners, labour organizations, businesses, industry stakeholders, individual citizens and legal professionals. Submissions received during the engagement period are available on the govTogetherBC website.

The Minister of Labour is required by legislation to appoint a committee of special advisers every five years to undertake an independent review of the code and make recommendations.

The last comprehensive review took place in 2018, which resulted in several substantive amendments to the code in 2019 and 2022. Before 2018, comprehensive reviews of the code took place in 1992 and 2003. Substantive amendments were made in 2001 and 2002.

Learn More:

View the Labour Relations Code review 2024 engagement webpage and the panel's report: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/labour-relations-code-review/

Read the Feb. 1, 2024, Labour Relations Code news release: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024LBR0003-000100

Learn more about the Labour Relations Code review in 2018: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/labour-relations-code-review-results-2018/

View the Labour Relations Code: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/96244_01