Notices of Comment and Adoption of Rules

Notices of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

20250197 - Amendments to North Dakota Rule of Appellate Practice 34 Regarding Oral Argument 20250204 - Amendments to Admission to Practice Rule 3 Regarding Pro Hac Vice Registration of Nonresident Lawyers and North Dakota Rule of Professional Conduct 5.5 Regarding the Unauthorized Practice of Law

Orders of Adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

20240312 - Proposed New Rules of the Judicial Conduct Commission; Amendments to Rules of the Judicial Conduct Commission 3, 10, 25; Amendments to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rules 2 and 29; and Adoption of a Judicial Job Performance Guide Related to Judicial Disability and Incapacity

2. 20250123 - Amendments to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 19 Regarding the Court Records Management Program

3. 20250211 - Amendments to North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 33 Regarding the Procedure for Adoption or Amendment of Administrative Policies Relating to Personnel

4. 20250213 - Amendments to North Dakota Rule of Juvenile Procedure 10.2, 18; North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 16, 30, and 41; and North Dakota Rule of Criminal Procedure 7

5. 20130315 - Order on Mediation Fee Waivers or Fee Reductions contained in North Dakota Rules of Court 8.1 and North Dakota Rules of Appellate Procedure 5