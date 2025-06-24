AMA Triangle Names Board of Directors and Executive Board for FY 2025-26

AMA Triangle Board of Directors

Marketing Leaders to Set Strategic Direction for the New Program Year

Not only are they passionate about the organization, but they are highly skilled and bring a lot of organizational experience to the board.” — Gene Pinder, chapter president

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Triangle Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) announces its board of directors and executive board for the FY 2025-26, which begins in July.

“This is a fantastic group of marketing professionals,” said Gene Pinder, current president. “Not only are they passionate about the organization, but they are highly skilled and bring a lot of organizational experience to the board. It’s going to be a great year with this group in charge.”

The Executive Board of the chapter is voted on by the membership, and includes:

• Michael Johnson – President

• Jennifer Best – President-Elect

• Jason Boes – Chief Financial Officer

• Jennifer Gilmore – Chief Operating Officer

Johnson is currently a Senior Customer Reference Manager at Red Hat. Best is the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for JBNC Marketing Group, a fractional marketing service that supports small businesses. Boes is VP of Sales Operations at PartsSource, while Gilmore is the Director of strategic marketing and communication for NC State’s Campus Enterprises, the university’s division for retail and hospitality.

The incoming Board of Directors also includes these dedicated and experienced professionals:

• John-Paul Shick – General Legal Counsel

• Rosalyn Earley – VP of Volunteer Engagement and AMA Impact

• Zedrique Ahmed – VP of Partnerships

• Becky Lee – VP of Programming

• Tara Holt – VP of Communications

• Jennifer Suarez – VP of Community Relations

• Dana Newell – VP of DEI

• April Paige – VP of Membership

• Sarah Finnerty and Hayden Brooks – Co-VPs of Employment Services.



About the Triangle Chapter of the AMA

The Triangle Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) is the essential marketing community in Eastern North Carolina. Serving the Raleigh-Durham area and surrounding communities, AMA Triangle is the sixth largest chapter in the country. Established in 1981, we provide unparalleled educational programming, fun networking events, and community outreach programs to benefit marketers at every stage of their careers. We are 100% driven by a team of dedicated volunteers and through the support of our generous corporate sponsors.

To learn more about the AMA Triangle chapter, visit us online at https://amatriangle.org.



