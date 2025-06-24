CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home Achieve ISAAP Certification, Elevating Industry Standards

Suite Home Furnished Apartment

CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home earn ISAAP certification, showcasing their commitment to quality, safety, and excellence in corporate housing.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CWS Corporate Housing is pleased to announce its achievement of the 2025 ISAAP North America CH Certification Base 1 for Quality & Comfort, earning an impressive score of 4.2. Similarly, Suite Home has successfully renewed its certification for 2025, also attaining a commendable score of 4.3. These certifications reflect both companies’ ongoing dedication to excellence and align with ISAAP’s mission to work with corporate accommodation providers and agents to make serviced accommodation and corporate housing better and safer for everyone.

Tracy Hayes, President of CWS Corporate Housing, stated, "We are honored to receive the ISAAP NA CH Certification with a score of 4.2. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional quality and comfort to our clients. We will continue to strive for excellence in every aspect of our service."

Suite Home Owner, Jennifer Breen, added, “At Suite Home, quality and consistency are at the heart of everything we do, which is why the ISAAP Quality Assurance Program is so important to us. We are absolutely thrilled to see CWS Corporate Housing—an industry partner we greatly respect and work closely with—also achieve this prestigious certification.”

The ISAAP North American Corporate Housing Certification is a highly respected accolade in the global mobility industry, awarded by the International Serviced Accommodation Accreditation Process (ISAAP). This certification is designed to recognize excellence in quality and comfort standards for serviced accommodations. Achieving this certification signifies that CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home have met rigorous criteria, ensuring their furnished apartments provide exceptional comfort, safety, and service to clients.

ISAAP CEO and Director Stephen Martin said, “It takes courage for a corporate housing provider to allow an external, independent, and impartial body, such as ISAAP, to carry out quality assessments across its property inventory, but that's just what companies like Suite Home and CWS Corporate Housing have done.”

Martin continued, “ISAAP has been privileged to work with Suite Home across a number of years, and it's rewarding to know that the services we provide and the way we deliver them still retain relevance and value. Similarly, it's equally as rewarding that significant, leading corporate housing operators, such as CWS Corporate Housing, are keen to work with ISAAP to become one of the elite band of certified providers who can be relied upon to drive up product excellence within this competitive industry sector. Together, we make a difference.”

Importance of ISAAP North American Corporate Housing Certification in the Global Mobility Industry:

The ISAAP North American Corporate Certification is crucial for companies in the global mobility industry as it assures clients and partners of the high standards maintained by certified accommodations. This certification process involves thorough assessments of various aspects, including property management, customer service, safety protocols, and overall comfort. By earning this certification, CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home demonstrate their commitment to providing top-tier accommodations that meet the needs of business travelers and relocating families.

Certification Process Details

The ISAAP NA CH Certification process is comprehensive and involves several key steps:

1. Initial Assessment: Providers submit relevant documentation and evidence to ISAAP assessors, showcasing their adherence to quality and comfort standards.

2. On-Site Inspection: ISAAP assessors conduct thorough on-site inspections to verify the physical standards of the accommodation, including safety, security, and comfort.

3. Customer Feedback Review: Assessors review customer feedback and ratings to ensure consistent quality and satisfaction.

4. Final Evaluation: Based on the collected data and inspections, ISAAP provides a detailed report and assigns a certification score.

About CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home

CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home are dedicated to providing high-quality serviced apartments for short-term stays, offering a comfortable and convenient alternative to traditional hotel accommodations. Both companies focus on quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless and enjoyable experience. With a commitment to excellence and personalized service, CWS Corporate Housing and Suite Home continue to set the standard for comfort and convenience in the global mobility industry.

For more information, please contact:

CWS Corporate Housing Phone: 512-953-1160 Email: info@cwshousing.com Website: www.cwshousing.com

Suite Home Phone: 312-638-0891 Email: info@suitehome.com Website: www.suitehome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.