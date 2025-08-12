Family-Owned Buffalo Painting Company Marks Growth Through Major Community Beautification Initiative

Paint Now WNY Interior Painting in Buffalo Exterior Painting in Buffalo Commercial Painting in Buffalo

Buffalo's Paint Now WNY launches community beautification program across Erie County, marking growth with renovation of local gathering spaces.

BUFFALO & WESTERN NY , NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paint Now WNY, under the leadership of founder Karsten Schwerinski, is celebrating its continued growth in Western New York by launching an ambitious community revitalization program that will transform neighborhood spaces across Erie and Niagara counties.The initiative represents a significant milestone for the family-owned business, which began as a small owner-operated venture and has since evolved into one of Buffalo's most trusted painting and renovation services providers. The company's commitment to community enhancement stems from its deep-rooted values of integrity, quality craftsmanship, and local engagement."When I started Paint Now WNY, my vision was simple - to provide reliable, high-quality painting services that our community could trust," said Karsten Schwerinski, founder and owner. "As we've grown, we've never lost sight of the community that supported us from day one. This beautification initiative is our way of reinvesting in the neighborhoods that have been integral to our success."The program launches with an ambitious first phase focusing on the restoration of three community centers in Buffalo's West Side district. The comprehensive improvement plan includes professional exterior painting, pressure washing, and the application of weather-resistant coatings specifically chosen to withstand Western New York's diverse climate conditions."Each neighborhood has its own character and charm," Schwerinski explained. "We're working closely with local residents and neighborhood associations to ensure our restoration work reflects and enhances the unique identity of each community space. This isn't just about applying fresh paint - it's about preserving and celebrating the distinct character of our Buffalo communities."The initiative demonstrates Paint Now WNY's evolution from its humble beginnings to its current position as a community-focused enterprise. Operating from their headquarters at 129 West Ave. in Buffalo, the company has maintained its family-owned values while expanding its service capabilities and geographic reach throughout Western New York.The beautification program will unfold in phases throughout 2025, with plans to complete six major community projects by year's end. Priority is being given to spaces that serve families, seniors, and youth programs, with a particular focus on gathering places that have significant neighborhood impact.Local community organizations are encouraged to participate in the initiative. Paint Now WNY has established a simple nomination process for spaces in need of restoration, and the company is actively seeking partnerships with neighborhood associations across their service area, which includes Buffalo, Amherst, Orchard Park, Tonawanda, Clarence, Lancaster, Hamburg, and Grand Island."Our business hours run from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, seven days a week, but our commitment to the community never stops," said Schwerinski. "We're dedicated to making this initiative accessible to as many neighborhoods as possible."The company's approach to these community projects mirrors their established four-step process that has earned them recognition in residential and commercial services: initial consultation, detailed planning, professional execution, and thorough final review. This systematic approach ensures each community project receives the same high level of attention to detail that Paint Now WNY brings to all their work.To support this initiative, Paint Now WNY has assembled dedicated teams specifically trained in community project execution. These teams will work alongside neighborhood volunteers, creating opportunities for community engagement while maintaining the company's high standards of craftsmanship.The beautification program encompasses the full range of Paint Now WNY's expertise, including their renowned interior and exterior painting services, deck restoration, pressure washing, and specialized coating applications. This comprehensive approach ensures that each community space receives a complete transformation that's both aesthetically pleasing and built to last."We understand that these spaces are more than just buildings - they're the heart of our communities," Schwerinski added. "Our customer satisfaction guarantee extends to these community projects because we believe every neighborhood deserves the same level of quality and care we provide to our residential and commercial clients."Community organizations interested in participating in the beautification initiative can contact Paint Now WNY through their website at https://paintnowwny.com/about/ or by calling (716) 293-2837. The company will review nominations on a rolling basis and work with local organizations to develop project timelines that minimize disruption to community activities.About Paint Now WNYFounded by Karsten Schwerinski, Paint Now WNY is a family-owned and operated painting and renovation company serving Western New York. Based in Buffalo, the company specializes in residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, deck restoration, pressure washing, and epoxy flooring. Known for their commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Paint Now WNY combines professional expertise with deep community values to deliver exceptional results across Erie and Niagara counties.

