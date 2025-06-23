FWC to host in-person workshops for proposed rules protecting bonefish at pre-spawning aggregation site 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host two in-person public workshops, June 24, in Miami and June 25, in Homestead, to gather input on proposed rule changes that would create a Bonefish Seasonal Closed Area at a pre-spawning aggregation site within the boundaries of Biscayne National Park.

Workshop dates, locations and times are as follows:

June 24 – Miami 6-7:30 p.m. ET at the Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97 th , Miami, FL 33176

at the Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97 , Miami, FL 33176 June 25 – Homestead 6-8 p.m. ET at the UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County, 18710 SW 288th, Homestead, FL 33030

At its May meeting, the FWC proposed establishing a 1.74-square-mile area east of Elliott Key inside BNP that would seasonally prohibit hook-and-line fishing and possession of hook-and-line gear from November through May. The proposed regulations would protect bonefish from catch-and-release mortality and prevent disruption of spawning. Discussions and feedback from these workshops will help inform staff recommendations for final rules, which are scheduled to be presented to the Commission for their consideration in August.

For more information on these workshops, visit FWC Marine Fisheries Workshops.

If you are unable to attend, you can provide input by submitting comments through our FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.

For additional information on the proposed rule, visit Commission Meeting May 21-22 agenda, which includes links to background reports and the presentation; you can access this page by going to MyFWC.com/About and clicking on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact us at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com.