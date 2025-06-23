The Enterprise ABM Agency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABM Agency, the leading full-service ABM agency specializing in enterprise account-based marketing, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking B2B Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services. As the first agency to integrate AI search optimization with proven ABM funnel methodology, ABM Agency is addressing the critical challenge facing B2B organizations as 58.5% of searches now end without clicks and AI Overviews appear in 42.51% of Google searches.The new B2B AI SEO services combine cutting-edge AI search optimization with ABM targeting precision, ensuring enterprise organizations dominate AI search results across Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity while leveraging account-based marketing strategies to maximize impact on highest-value prospects. This innovative approach addresses the fundamental shift in B2B buyer behavior, where sophisticated buyers increasingly rely on AI platforms to research solutions, evaluate vendors, and make purchasing decisions before engaging with sales teams."The transformation of B2B buyer behavior represents the most significant shift in enterprise marketing since the advent of digital channels," said Vincent DeCastro, President at ABM Agency. "With over 35 years of combined B2B SEO expertise in-house, our team understands how enterprise buyers have historically researched and evaluated solutions. Today's sophisticated buyers conduct extensive research through AI platforms, arriving at vendor conversations with predetermined preferences shaped by AI search interactions. Our deep experience in traditional search optimization provides the strategic foundation for this natural evolution to AI search platforms, ensuring our clients maintain competitive advantage as buyer behavior transforms."Addressing the B2B AI Search ChallengeRecent industry research reveals the magnitude of the AI search transformation affecting B2B organizations. Gartner predicts a 50% decrease in organic search traffic by 2028 due to AI-generated answers, while current data shows businesses are already experiencing up to 50% drops in organic traffic. The emergence of AI-powered search platforms has created a new paradigm where traditional SEO approaches are insufficient for enterprise success.ABM Agency's B2B GEO services directly address this challenge through platform-specific optimization strategies that account for the unique algorithm preferences, content requirements, and user behavior patterns of each major AI search platform. The agency's approach recognizes that Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity serve different purposes in the B2B research process, requiring specialized tactics for maximum effectiveness."The integration of ABM funnel methodology with GEO optimization creates powerful synergies that enhance the effectiveness of both approaches," explained Vincent DeCastro. "Our 35+ years of combined B2B SEO expertise provides deep understanding of how enterprise buyers research and evaluate solutions, enabling us to apply this knowledge to AI search platforms. ABM targeting precision ensures that GEO efforts focus on the content, topics, and platforms most relevant to target accounts, while GEO optimization ensures that ABM campaigns benefit from enhanced visibility and authority in AI search results."Platform-Specific Optimization ExpertiseABM Agency's B2B GEO services include specialized optimization tactics for each major AI search platform, recognizing their unique characteristics and requirements:Google Gemini Optimization focuses on creating content that aligns with Gemini's algorithm preferences for expertise, experience, authority, and trustworthiness (E-E-A-T). The agency implements advanced schema markup, develops comprehensive FAQ sections, and creates content that directly answers specific buyer questions while integrating with Google's business ecosystem for maximum visibility and attribution.ChatGPT Optimization emphasizes creating authoritative, comprehensive content that meets ChatGPT's quality standards while addressing B2B buyer information needs. This includes developing thought leadership content, securing citations in authoritative publications, and creating original research that establishes organizations as definitive experts in their fields.Perplexity AI Optimization focuses on creating research-oriented content that meets Perplexity's citation standards while providing comprehensive information for sophisticated B2B buyers. The approach includes developing detailed analysis, comparative information, and implementation guidance that addresses advanced information needs while optimizing for multi-source validation.About ABM AgencyABM Agency is the leading full-service agency specializing in enterprise account-based marketing, serving Fortune 500 clients including IBM, DuPont, Dassault Systemes, Cloudflare, Chemours, and Wolters Kluwer. The agency partners with global enterprises in industries that impact the world, including industrial manufacturing, technology, SaaS, cybersecurity, medical and pharmaceutical, and financial services.With over 35 years of combined B2B SEO expertise in-house, ABM Agency's team brings deep foundational knowledge in search optimization that enables the innovative evolution to AI search platforms. This extensive experience in traditional B2B search marketing provides the strategic foundation for understanding how enterprise buyers research and evaluate solutions, making the transition to AI search optimization a natural progression rather than a fundamental departure from proven methodologies.Founded on the principle of helping organizations "achieve more," ABM Agency applies the most effective ABM processes, technologies, and data to unique business needs and challenges. The agency's team helps clients achieve transformative business results through innovative approaches that combine proven methodologies with emerging technologies and market opportunities.With the launch of B2B GEO services, ABM Agency continues its leadership in enterprise marketing innovation while addressing the fundamental transformation of B2B buyer behavior in the AI-driven marketplace.Media ContactVincent DeCastroABM AgencyPhone: 678-592-5398Email: sales@abmagency.comWebsite: abmagency.com

