Notice of Fee Increases

Effective July 1, 2025, all court filing fees and service fees for clerks to prepare, certify, issue or transmit a document will increase (SB 2057). The restitution collection fee assessed upon conviction for issuing a check or draft without sufficient funds or without an account will also increase.

The last time Supreme Court and District Court filing fees and clerk of court service fees were increased was 1995. The Small Claims Court filing fee has not been increased since 1985. The restitution collection fee was enacted in 2003 and this is the first time it has been increased.

The new fee amounts will be:

Supreme Court Filing Fee [NDCC 27-03-05]: Increased from $125 to $250.

Small Claims Court Filing Fee [current citation NDCC 27-05.2-03(c), citation after 7/12025 NDCC 27-05.2-03(e)]: Increased from $10 to $20.

District Court Civil filing fee [NDCC 27-05.2-03(1)(a) and NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(b)]: Increased from $80 to $160.

District Court Answer fee [current citation NDCC 27-05.2-03(b), citation after 7/12025 NDCC 27-05.2-03(1)(c)]: Increased from $50 to $100.

District Court Motion Fee [NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(d)]: For filing a motion to modify spousal support, property division, child support, parental rights and responsibilities, residential responsibilities, or parenting time. Increased from $30 to $160.

District Court Answer to Motion Fee [current citation NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(f); citation after 7/1/25 NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(d]: For filing an answer to a motion to modify spousal support, property division, child support, parental rights and responsibilities, residential responsibilities, or parenting time. Increased from $30 to $100.

Clerk of Court - Other filing fee/fees for preparing, certifying, issuing or transmitting a document [NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(d) and NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(e), citations after 7/1/2025 NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(f) and NDCC 27-05.2-03 (1)(g)]: Increased from $10 to $20.

Restitution Collection Assistance Fee [NDCC 12.1-32-08-(6)] The fee is the greater of the sum of $10 or an amount equal to the 25% of the restitution ordered, not to exceed $1,000. The base fee has been Increased from $10 to $20.