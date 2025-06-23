Hiker Injured by Falling Tree Rescued

CONTACT:

June 23, 2025

Bartlett, NH – At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call about an injured hiker approximately ½ mile from the Attitash Trail trailhead in Bartlett, NH. Kathy Doody, age 60, of Groton, Massachusetts, was hiking back to the trailhead when a dead tree fell on top of her.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers as well as Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service responded and had Doody in the ambulance at approximately 12:30 p.m. Doody was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.