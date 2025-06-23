Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,564 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Injured by Falling Tree Rescued

CONTACT:
C.O. Benjamin Lewis
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
June 23, 2025

Bartlett, NH – At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call about an injured hiker approximately ½ mile from the Attitash Trail trailhead in Bartlett, NH. Kathy Doody, age 60, of Groton, Massachusetts, was hiking back to the trailhead when a dead tree fell on top of her.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers as well as Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service responded and had Doody in the ambulance at approximately 12:30 p.m. Doody was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further evaluation of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hiker Injured by Falling Tree Rescued

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more