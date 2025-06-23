Global Streams and Global Sounds: Turkish Artist Çağın Bodur Redefines His Music from Brooklyn

Bridging Cultures and Genres, Çağın Bodur Blends Urban Vibes with International Influences from the Heart of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish singer, songwriter, and producer Çağın Bodur has announced a new chapter in his music career, launching from his current base in Brooklyn, New York. Known for his emotionally driven songs featured in Turkish dramas like Kuzey Güney and Medcezir, Bodur has built a global fanbase with more than 530 million streams worldwide.

Now, Çağın Bodur is expanding his sound. His upcoming album—set to be released in Fall 2026—blends Turkish pop, indie music, and Reggaeton, marking his first major venture into Latin rhythms. The project represents a natural progression in his artistic journey.

> “I’m still writing from the same place,” said Çağın Bodur. “But living in New York changes how you hear things. The rhythm of this city, the people you meet—it filters into the music in ways you don’t plan.”

His new single, “Uykum Olsan,” recorded in New York, captures this creative fusion. The track combines the emotional depth of his earlier work with modern Reggaeton influences, signaling a broader international direction.

While working on his solo music, Bodur continues to contribute to soundtracks for Turkish television, where his compositions play a key role in dramatic storytelling.

As a member of the American Federation of Musicians, he is also exploring cross-cultural collaborations with U.S. and Latin American producers.

With an international outlook and a strong connection to his roots, Çağın Bodur is positioning himself as a global artist with a local voice.

About Çağın Bodur

Çağın Bodur is a Turkish singer, songwriter, and producer known for blending emotional storytelling with modern pop sounds. He is currently based in Brooklyn, New York, and has achieved more than 530 million music streams globally. Known for emotionally powerful songs featured in iconic Turkish TV dramas such as Kuzey Güney, Medcezir, and Güneşi Beklerken, Çağın Bodur has created widely recognized hits including “Korkuyorum,” “Sen Bilirsin,” “Hayat Gibi” and “Sen Esittir Ben” His work continues to resonate across multiple generations of fans.

Çağın Bodur’s Membership in the American Federation of Musicians (AFM)

• Representative Union:

The American Federation of Musicians (AFM) is the largest labor union for instrumental musicians across the U.S. and Canada, with over 65,000 members and headquartered in New York City.

• Collective Bargaining & Fair Work Practices:

As a union member, Bodur enjoys collectively negotiated fair pay, enforceable work contracts for live performances, studio recordings, film/TV sessions, and protections in case of employer disputes.

• Benefits & Protections:

AFM membership provides access to crucial resources like health and pension plans, instrument insurance, and legal assistance—supporting both career and well-being.

• Industry Advocacy & Rights Protection:

AFM advocates for musicians’ rights, including copyright protection, digital royalties, and equitable legislation—amplifying Bodur’s voice on crucial industry issues.

