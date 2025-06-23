Only Natural Student Design Competition Winners to be part of Material Matters Showcase at London Design Festival

It’s the last call for entries to the Only Natural 2025 Student Design Competition - closes 30th June Grant Gibson from Material Matters Fair is one of a number of high profile judges supporting this year's competition.

- Entrants to use only natural materials to design a fashion or home piece - Last call for entries *30 June* - https://onlynatural.internationaldesigncomp.com/

Only Natural is a powerful initiative - one that celebrates materials that are not only beautiful and resilient, but essential to a more responsible future.” — Grant Gibson, Material Matters

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only Natural Winners to be part of Material Matters Showcase at London Design Festival- Enter Only Natural 2025 and your work could be featured at Material Matters London - Entrants challenged to use only natural materials to design a fashion or home piece- Competition closes 30 June. Enter at https://onlynatural.internationaldesigncomp.com/ (London, 23 June 2025) It’s the last call for entries to the Only Natural 2025 Student Design Competition, the international programme challenging the next generation of designers to put nature first - reimagining the future of fashion and home design through the exclusive use of sustainable, natural materials. Entrants have one week remaining, until 30th June, to submit their entries at https://onlynatural.internationaldesigncomp.com/ This year, winners will be showcased at the prestigious Material Matters London during London Design Festival, giving students the chance to see their work exhibited alongside some of the most innovative names in sustainable design. The winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards event on Tuesday 16th September 2025, during the exclusive preview evening of Material Matters London at its striking new home at Space House.The Only Natural finalists will be celebrated among leading voices in design, manufacturing and sustainable innovation - over 40 curated brands and emerging designers will participate in the Materials Matters London - gaining visibility, industry connections and career-defining exposure.“Only Natural is a powerful initiative - one that celebrates materials that are not only beautiful and resilient, but essential to a more responsible future,” said Grant Gibson, design writer and founder of Material Matters, who will also chair the 2025 judging panel.“Encouraging the next generation of designers to embrace natural fibres is more than timely - it’s critical. I’m delighted to host the Awards this year at Space House, as part of Material Matters London and look forward to witnessing the creativity and purpose these young talents will bring to the world of design.”A judging panel of industry leaders and previous competition winners includes Fashion judges’ Adrien Roberts, Molly Wade, Ana Del Rio, Jens Laugesen and Alex Brownless and Home judges including Joanna Knight OBE, Charlotte Kingsnorth, Mathew Freeman, Sam Bird Smith and Grant Gibson.Only Natural is backed by major trade bodies representing natural fibres including the Leather & Hide Council of America, American Wool Council, American Hardwood Export Council, National Industrial Hemp Council, Mohair Council of America, and American Softwoods. Entrants are invited to submit work in one of two categories: Fashion (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories) or Home (Furniture, Interiors). Each submission must incorporate at least two natural materials such as wool, wood, cotton or hemp – no synthetics or plastic-based components are allowed.The Only Natural competition is open for entries at: https://onlynatural.internationaldesigncomp.com/ . Closing date for entries: 30th June 2025ENDSFor media inquiries, images or further information, please contact:Greg Moore e: greg@gtandi.co.uk m: +44 (0)7748 968695Notes to editorsAbout Only Natural: Only Natural aims to inspire people to switch to natural materials and minimise waste. It challenges fast fashion, as well as the material choices we make in the spaces where we live, and their effects, such as water pollution, air contamination, depletion of natural resources and never-ending textile landfills.About ARTS THREAD: Arts Thread is the world's leading digital platform for emerging artists & designers and a launchpad for the next generation of creative talent. www.artsthread.com About the Material Matters London: Returning for its fourth edition during London Design Festival 2025, Material Matters London is a leading design fair spotlighting innovation, sustainability and material intelligence. https://materialmatters.design/The-Fair About the judges: Full bios and image can be found on the Only Natural website.Fashion category• Jens Laugesen: Conceptual Danish designer known for forward-thinking fashion innovation• Alex Brownless: Co-founder of Arts Thread, the global hub for graduate creative talent• Adrien Roberts: International Director of Education, Accademia Costume & Moda, Rome & Milan• Molly Wade: 2024 Overall Fashion Winner; alum of London College of Fashion; now designing at Vivienne Westwood• Ana Del Rio: Award-winning leathercraft designer blending heritage technique and sustainabilityHome category• Grant Gibson: Journalist, podcaster and founder of Material Matters; event host and judging panel chair• Charlotte Kingsnorth: Renowned furniture designer who merges sculpture with functionality• Joanna Knight OBE: Sustainability leader in workplace and residential interiors; Non-executive Director at FIRA• Mathew Freeman: Interior design consultant and sustainability advocate; former President of the BIID• Sam Bird Smith: 2024 Overall Home Winner; known for his algae-based bioplastic lighting work

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.