Global Animation Market Set For 6.9% Growth, Reaching $531.31 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animation market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $379.83 billion in 2024 to $407.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increased preference for visual storytelling, augmented usage in film and television productions, video games, advertising and marketing campaigns, and expanded use in education and training.

What Does the Future Hold for the Animation Market?

The slated growth for the animation market shows no sign of slowing down. Estimated to reach a staggering $531.31 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.9%, this growth is spurred by an escalating demand for animated content, the rising popularity of streaming services, the growing gaming industry, and increasing demand for stop-motion and 3D animation. Major trends include advancements in animation technology, the use of virtual reality VR and augmented reality AR, improvements in computer-generated imagery CGI, motion capture technology, and real-time animation tools.

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Animation Market?

A driving factor is the rising demand for media and entertainment, forecasted to propel the growth of the animation market. The media and entertainment industry is a broad and vibrant sector encompassing various forms of content creation, distribution, and consumption aimed at informing, entertaining, and engaging audiences. Factors such as shifts in consumer behavior, content diversity, social media influence, and innovative content delivery tactics have significantly driven up demand. Animation enhances this industry by offering creative solutions, engaging audiences, and offering novel ways of storytelling and visual expression.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Animation Market?

Major companies in animation market include Sony Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., DreamWorks Animation LLC, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Corel, Newtek Inc., MAXON Computer GmbH, Zco Corporation, Image Metrics Inc., Smith Micro Software Inc., Video Caddy, Animaker Inc., SideFX, Aardman Animations Ltd., Triggerfish Studios, Animation Sharks, Bondware Inc., EIAS3D LLC, Blue Sky Studios, Grafton Animation Studios, Pixologic Inc., and Exocortex Technologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Animation Market?

Emerging trends show companies leveraging text-to-3D animation using generative artificial intelligence AI technology to expedite and streamline the creative process. Generative AI aids in the fast creation of personalized animations tailored to individual preferences, making animation creation faster, more accessible, and cost-effective. It also expands the creative boundaries for animators and storytellers.

How Is The Animation Market Segmented?

The segmentation of the animation market within this report includes –

By Offering: Software, Services

By Type: Two-Dimensional 2D Animation, Motion Graphics, Three-Dimensional 3D Animation, Stop Motion, Other Types

By Revenue Stream: Over-The-Top OTT, Advertising, Sale Of Tickets, Other Revenue Streams

By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Demand

By Application: Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Online Education, Other Applications

Subsegments include -

Software Segmentation:

2D Animation Software, 3D Animation Software, Motion Graphics Software, Stop Motion Animation Software, Game Development Animation Software, Virtual Reality VR Animation Software, Augmented Reality AR Animation Software

Services Segmentation:

Animation Production Services, Outsourcing And Contract Animation Services, Pre-production Services Storyboarding, Character Design, Post-production Services Editing, VFX, Compositing, Animation for Advertising and Branding, Animated Content for Movies, TV Shows, and Web Series, Custom Animation Services Corporate, Educational, Marketing, Interactive Animation Services Games, Apps, Virtual Worlds

What Are The Regional Insights In The Animation Market?

In 2024, North America was the most substantial region in the animation market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period. Other regions documented in the animation market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

