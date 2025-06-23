MaxBill Launches Industry-Leading AI Billing Suite for Utilities and Energy Providers

Revolutionary AI-Native Billing Engine Enhances Revenue Management, Customer Experience, and Operational Agility

Our AI Billing Suite reflects decades of domain expertise infused with state-of-the-art AI capabilities that support real-time decisions, regulatory compliance, and personalized service delivery.” — Rost Bitterlikh, R&D VP at MaxBill.

WEYBRIDGE, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxBill, a global provider of next-generation billing and customer management solutions for energy, water, other utility and tenant sectors, proudly announces the official release of its advanced AI Billing Suite. Designed to empower forward-looking service providers, this solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation to transform how utilities manage billing, configure services, and drive innovation.The MaxBill AI Billing Suite is engineered for multi-utility providers operating in dynamic, regulated, and competitive markets. The platform introduces intelligent billing automation, AI-driven workflows, and predictive analytics to reduce errors, streamline product management, and support new revenue streams such as DERs (Distributed Energy Resources), dynamic pricing, and multi-service bundling.Key Features of the MaxBill AI Billing Suite:- AI-Native Product Catalog: Automates product lifecycle management, bundling, and configuration logic using intelligent rules.- Contextual Billing Engine: Adapts billing calculations based on customer behavior, service consumption patterns, and regulatory data.- Self-Learning Models: Continuously improve customer segmentation, pricing, and retention strategies through ML feedback loops.- Integration-Ready Architecture: Built on open APIs and modular microservices, enabling interoperability across complex utility ecosystems.- Compliance Support: Designed to support EU directives such as 24-hour supplier switching and dynamic tariff structures, aligning with energy transition initiatives.MaxBill’s solution is already transforming operational efficiency and revenue assurance across its global utility customer base. Whether it's for I&C (Industrial & Commercial) clients, B2B, or residential consumers, MaxBill offers a future-ready platform that scales with market complexity and regulatory demands. As its long-term client Matthij Kamp, founder of Integrio, stated, "It’s unique that the MaxBill product suite has adopted all our changes in the last two decades..."For more information, visit MaxBill AI Billing and Product Catalog About MaxBill:MaxBill is a leading provider of comprehensive energy billing and utility billing services and customer management solutions, serving the energy, utility, and telecommunications industries. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, MaxBill empowers service providers to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable growth.Visit our website: https://maxbill.com/

MaxBill modern billing overview

