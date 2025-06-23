Precision Nutrition Market Growth: USD 6.78 Bn in 2024 to USD 22.82 Bn by 2032 | Report Insights By DataM Intelligence

Precision Nutrition Market Precision Nutrition Market By Application Precision Nutrition Market Key Players

The Precision Nutrition Market was valued at USD 6.78 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.82 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.38%.

The U.S. Precision Nutrition Market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for personalized health solutions and advanced wellness tracking technologies.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Nutrition Market: A Personalized Approach to Better HealthThe Precision Nutrition Market Size was valued at USD 6.78 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately USD 22.82 Billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.38% from 2025 to 2032.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/precision-nutrition-market Latest Developments:In September 2024, InsideTracker introduced Nutrition DeepDive, an innovative app designed to align nutrition with personalized health goals. This advanced tool links dietary intake covering food, drinks, and supplements to key health markers by integrating data from blood biomarkers, genetic analysis, and fitness tracking devices.In November 2023, Viome Life Sciences completed the acquisition of digital wellness firm Naring Health to expand its personalized medicine offerings. This acquisition gives Viome access to valuable clinical and molecular data, reinforcing its commitment to developing tailored health solutions.Regional Outlook: Global Momentum, Local ImpactNorth AmericaNorth America, particularly the United States, holds the lion’s share of the market. This dominance is driven by the region’s early adoption of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. Consumer demand for personalized supplements and nutrition tracking apps is growing fast, with many Americans willing to invest in diagnostics and subscription-based nutrition services.EuropeEurope follows closely, especially countries like Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands. Government focus on preventive care and nutrition education is creating a favorable environment. Several startups are emerging across the continent, focusing on gut health, food sensitivity testing, and AI-driven dietary coaching.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is quickly catching up. Countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are witnessing a growing awareness of gut health, nutrigenomics, and functional foods. Japan, in particular, is embracing precision nutrition as part of its aging population’s healthcare strategy, aiming to improve quality of life through dietary interventions.Competitive Landscape: Who's Leading the Charge?Viome Life SciencesThorne HealthTechHabitDayTwoNutrigenomixInsideTrackerCare/ofPersona NutritionXcode Life23andMeMarket Segmentation:By Technology: Metabolomics, Genomics, Transcriptomics, ProteomicsBy Platform Type: Genetic Testing, Biomarker Analysis, Digital Health Platforms, OthersBy Application: Disease Management, General Health & Wellness, Weight Management, OthersBy End-user: Fitness and Wellness Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Individuals, OthersBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=precision-nutrition-market What’s Driving the Market?Several trends are fueling market growth:Rising chronic conditions: Diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease many are linked to poor nutrition. Precision nutrition offers targeted prevention.Technological advancement: Affordable DNA sequencing and wearable tech make personalized health insights accessible.Shifting consumer behavior: People want sustainable, functional, and convenient solutions tailored to them, not generic advice.Holistic wellness movement: Mental and physical health are being seen as interconnected, with nutrition playing a central role.Latest News of USAIn 2025, one of the major headlines from the U.S. precision nutrition market involves large-scale partnerships between healthcare providers and tech firms. A leading health insurance company has begun offering discounted premiums to users who adopt precision nutrition plans verified through connected health apps.Additionally, multiple universities, including Stanford and Harvard, have launched new research labs focused exclusively on nutritional genomics and AI-driven health prediction. These initiatives aim to bring scientific rigor to the still-emerging sector of personalized nutrition and make interventions more clinically reliable.One exciting development is the integration of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices with custom meal planning apps. These innovations allow users to track their blood sugar responses in real-time and adjust their diet accordingly. U.S. consumers have responded with enthusiasm, especially those managing prediabetes or seeking weight loss through metabolic awareness.Latest News of JapanJapan is taking a culturally unique approach to precision nutrition by blending traditional food science with modern genomics. In 2025, Japanese researchers unveiled a pilot program in Tokyo that provides DNA-based meal plans for elderly citizens. The project is backed by the Ministry of Health and aims to combat age-related diseases through personalized food recommendations.In another noteworthy development, a well-known Japanese convenience store chain has started offering “smart bento boxes” designed based on popular nutrigenomic profiles. These ready-to-eat meals cater to individuals with specific nutritional needs, such as high omega-3, anti-inflammatory properties, or low-carb for glucose control.Japan is actively investing in digital health education to facilitate and strengthen this transformation. Universities are offering courses in nutrigenetics and precision health, training a new generation of dietitians and researchers ready to lead the way in Asia.ConclusionThe Precision Nutrition Market is more than a trend it’s a shift in how we understand and manage health. With strong growth potential, cross-industry collaboration, and increasing public interest, this sector is set to redefine wellness on an individual level. From DNA kits on your doorstep to AI-powered meal suggestions, the age of personalized nutrition is here.As innovation continues across the U.S., Japan, and beyond, precision nutrition will likely become a cornerstone of both clinical practice and everyday living, offering not just better health but better lives.Here are the Experts Researched Related Reports By DataM intelligencePurchase Industry Subscription Today – Make Smarter Decisions Tomorrow: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription

