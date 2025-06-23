Morgan Business Sales Releases 2025 Australian Transport & Logistics Industry M&A Update Report

Morgan Business Sales

Just published, this M&A report provides comprehensive analysis and insights on sector transactions in transport & logistics from 2020 to 2025.

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Depth Analysis of a Dynamic Sector The newly released report provides a detailed overview of mergers and acquisitions activity within Australia’s transport and logistics industry, highlighting key trends, major transactions, and market drivers that have shaped the sector over the past five years. The analysis draws on a period marked by significant transformation, with the industry adapting to evolving economic conditions, technological advancements, and shifting consumer demands.Key Findings and Market TrendsAccording to the report, the Australian transport and logistics sector has experienced robust M&A activity, particularly as companies seek to strengthen their market positions and expand service offerings. Strategic buyers have dominated the landscape, accounting for the majority of transactions, while private equity interest has remained steady, especially in the lower middle market segment. The median transaction value in the sector reached $18 million by the end of 2024, reflecting both the scale and diversity of deals completed during the period.The report also notes a shift towards smaller-sized deals, with a growing number of transactions occurring in the $0–$50 million range. This trend is attributed to improving economic conditions, stabilising interest rates, and increased liquidity, which have collectively fostered a more favourable environment for deal-making.Notable Transactions and Strategic MovesSeveral high-profile transactions are highlighted in the report, including acquisitions that have expanded the presence of major players in zero-emission mobility, port and logistics infrastructure, and customs brokerage services. The sector has also seen increased activity in last-mile logistics, healthcare logistics, and technology-driven freight solutions, underscoring the importance of innovation and sustainability in shaping future growth.Outlook for 2025 and BeyondExperts anticipate continued momentum in M&A activity throughout 2025, driven by ongoing consolidation, digital transformation, and a renewed focus on operational efficiency. The outlook remains positive, with expectations of further growth in deal volume and value as companies adapt to emerging market opportunities and regulatory changes.About Morgan Business Sales Morgan Business Sales is recognised as a leading business brokerage firm in Australia, with a strong track record of facilitating successful transactions across multiple sectors. The company’s expertise and market insights have positioned it as a trusted advisor for business owners, investors, and industry stakeholders seeking to navigate the complexities of mergers and acquisitions.For more information and to access the full 2025 Australian Transport & Logistics M&A Update Report, visit the official Morgan Business Sales website: https://morganbusinesssales.com/2025-australian-transport-logistics-ma-update-report/

