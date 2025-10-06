Sally Hillman Launches Her Book Celebrating Champagne: A Wine For All Seasons

Sally Hillman - Celebrating Champagne

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, Sally Hillman confirmed the Australian launch of her book Celebrating Champagne: A Wine For All Seasons

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Champagne: A Wine For All Seasons is published by Hardie Grant and offers a fresh perspective on one of the world’s most celebrated wines, inviting readers to redefine champagne as a year-round lifestyle drink, perfect for every season - not just special occasions. Inspired by Sally Hillman’s beautiful cartography and vision, it introduces readers to the history, geography and production of champagne and pairs the art of French cuisine with the diversity of champagne styles. Offering 40 seasonal recipes and expert pairing tips.An ideal champagne compendium for modern wine enthusiasts, home entertainers and lovers of French culture alike, offering a unique guide to savouring one of the most universally beloved drinks all year round.Sally Hillman is one of Australia’s leading online retailers of fine champagne, Lehmann glassware and champagne gifts for corporate & special occasions. Specialising in the flourishing world of boutique grower-producer champagne, Sally Hillman Founder and Principal is personally available to guide the journey of discovering the irresistible magic and sophistication of champagne.Sally said this when interviewed by Eleven Media , “Celebrating Champagne: A Wine For All Seasons stands apart by pairing seasonal, French-inspired dishes with the myriads of complementary champagnes, creating a comprehensive guide that’s both engaging and unique. The book pairs the art of French cuisine with the diversity of champagne styles, offering 40 seasonal recipes and expert pairing tips. Organised by season, it introduces readers to the history, geography and production of champagne through a fresh and accessible lens, giving this renowned wine both cultural and gastronomical context.”This book will expand the reader’s Champagne knowledge; the region, the drink and how to best pair it with food, by uncovering the heritage of Champagne, further enriched by Sally Hillman’s original cartography and insightful commentary. Readers will also gain inspiration to host memorable gatherings with champagne as the centrepiece of the entertaining. Learn also how to pair champagne with seasonal produce, style the table with grace, and celebrate the art of enjoying this exquisite beverage year-roundTo learn more about Sally Hillman and order her new book Celebrating Champagne: A Wine For All Seasons, please visit the website here: https://sallyhillman.com.au/shop/champagne-book/celebrating-champagne-by-sally-hillman/ About Sally Hillman - Celebrating Champagne Sally Hillman - Celebrating Champagne is one of Australia’s leading online retailers of fine champagne, Lehmann glassware and champagne gifts for corporate & special occasions. They have also become well known for creating bespoke champagne experiences and virtual tastings.Specialising in the flourishing world of boutique grower-producer champagne, Sally Hillman Founder and Principal is personally available to guide the journey of discovering the irresistible magic and sophistication of champagne.

