Odour Control Textiles Market Predicted to Reach USD 9.84 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% | Fact.MR

Rising hygiene awareness and demand for sustainable, high-performance fabrics drive steady growth in the global odour control textiles market.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global odour control textiles market is expected to grow from USD 6.34 billion in 2025 to USD 9.84 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to Fact.MR analysis. This growth is largely driven by increasing consumer focus on hygiene, freshness, and comfort, particularly in sportswear and healthcare applications.Advancements in nanotechnology and sustainable textile treatments have significantly enhanced the performance and eco-friendliness of odour control fabrics. Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific region is poised for strong growth, fueled by the popularity of athleisure and a shift toward environmentally conscious consumer choices.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Odour Control Textiles Industry Dynamics and OutlookThe odour control textiles market is experiencing robust growth, driven by heightened hygiene awareness and the shift toward active, urban lifestyles. Demand is especially strong in the sportswear and healthcare sectors, where long wear times and physical activity amplify the need for freshness and odour resistance.Technological innovations, including nanotechnology and smart textiles, are enhancing product functionality. Meanwhile, sustainability pressures are prompting manufacturers to adopt low-impact, eco-friendly treatments that meet consumer and regulatory expectations.Odour Control Textiles Demand Analysis and ImpactDemand for odour control textiles is shaped by a complex value chain where raw material suppliers and chemical manufacturers play a pivotal role. These stakeholders provide the antimicrobial agents—such as silver compounds, zinc oxide, triclosan alternatives, and bio-based solutions—that define both the functional efficacy and sustainability profile of the final textile product.As regulatory scrutiny on chemical safety intensifies, these suppliers face growing pressure to innovate non-toxic, eco-friendly alternatives. This shift has a ripple effect across the industry, influencing product development timelines, manufacturing costs, and supply chain decisions for downstream textile producers. The push for safer, greener ingredients is not only reshaping material choices but also driving the industry's broader transition toward responsible and sustainable innovation.Countries wise AnalysisThe United States is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035, driven by strong demand for functional textiles aligned with active lifestyles, rising sports participation, and heightened hygiene awareness post-COVID. The country’s robust apparel industry and presence of innovation hubs support rapid adoption of technologies like antimicrobials, nanotechnology, and microencapsulation. The healthcare sector is a key growth contributor, with increasing use of odour-resistant fabrics in hospital linens, medical uniforms, and elderly care.In the United Kingdom, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2035. Growing interest in health-conscious living and hygiene-centric consumption is driving adoption of odour control textiles across sportswear, workwear, and medical applications. UK brands are collaborating with nanotech developers and sustainable material suppliers to meet consumer expectations for eco-friendly performance fabrics. NHS procurement practices and evolving public health regulations further encourage the integration of odour-resistant solutions in clinical environments.Key PlayersTHOMPSON TEEHeiq Materials AGSciessent LLCDyntex GmbhTrevira GmbhSANITISED AGPolygiene ABODEGONMicroban International, LtdLife Material Technologies LimitedKleen FabricsNoble BiomaterialsAgiene, LLCARCHROMACrypton LLCKey StrategiesAs the odour control textiles industry evolves, producers are increasingly focused on product innovation and sustainability-driven differentiation to meet rising regulatory standards and growing consumer demand for clean-label solutions. In response to stricter frameworks like REACH and other global chemical safety regulations, leading textile and chemical firms are investing in R&D to develop bio-based, non-toxic alternatives to conventional silver- and copper-based antimicrobials.Simultaneously, manufacturers are entering strategic partnerships with apparel brands to integrate proprietary odour control technologies directly into garments. These collaborations not only secure long-term offtake agreements but also reduce exposure to volatile spot markets. By embedding value-added features in products like athleisure, medical uniforms, and institutional textiles, producers can preserve margins and strengthen brand loyalty.Investor interest is also rising, particularly among private equity firms drawn to the intersection of functional textiles and ESG-focused innovation. Capital is flowing toward companies with scalable technologies, circular business models, and closed-loop chemistry systems. Special attention is given to those developing fibre-level antimicrobial integration, offering durable performance and alignment with sustainability goals in global textile supply chains.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Odour Control Textiles Industry Segmentation and Study across Changing Consumer PreferencesBy End Use :Apparel & FootwearHome & Medical TextilesAccessories and OthersCarpets & Floor CoveringsOthersBy Application :Microfibers TechnologyNanotechnologyMicroencapsulationAntimicrobialWater RepellentUltraviolet Protection TechnologyBy Sector :IndustrialCommercialResidentialBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The controlled release fertilizer market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.The release control adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 3.4 billion over the forecast period.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 