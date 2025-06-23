Sporting And Athletic Goods Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market?

The bustling global market for sporting and athletic goods is all set on a steady growth trajectory and projected to scale up from $136.47 billion in 2024 to hit $145.48 billion in 2025. This acceleration indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This robust expansion in the historical period can be credited to significant global sporting events, the wave of fitness enthusiasm, a surge in marketing and endorsements, rapid urbanization, proliferation of recreational spaces, and increased awareness towards health and fitness.

What Does The Future Hold For The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market?

In accordance with the study presented by The Business Research Company’s Latest Report, the forecast through 2034 outlines the projected changes. The sporting and athletic goods market size is set to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years, specifically reaching up to a striking $182.57 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 5.8%. The noteworthy growth anticipated in the forecast period is attributed to factors like emerging sustainability practices, integration of health and wellness into everyday life, customization and personalization trends, growth of the athleisure sector, increasing participation of youth in sports, and influence of social media.

What's Propelling This Potent Growth In The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market?

Significant trends in the forecast period include the integration of smart wear technology into sportswear designs, usage of augmented reality AR in sports training, subscription models for sports gear, female-centric sportswear design, and ongoing innovations in footwear technology. The market is also positively influenced by the growing participation in sports, which involves the engagement of individuals in various sports and physical activities, spanning both organized and recreational sports. This surge in sports participation diversifies the customer base, generating diverse consumer needs, thereby stimulating demand for a wide array of sports equipment, apparel, and accessories.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market?

Major players contributing to the growth trajectory of the sporting and athletic goods market include giants like Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Decathlon S.A., Russell Athletic LLC, Anta Sports Products Limited, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Callaway Golf Company, Li-Ning Company Limited, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Fila Holdings Korea Ltd., Amer Sports Corporation, Mizuno Corporation, The North Face Inc., Patagonia Inc., YONEX Co. Ltd., Skis Rossignol S.A., K-Swiss Inc., and Derby Cycle Corporation. These key players are focused on developing innovative products such as inspired sportswear to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market Segmented?

Talking about market segmentation, the sporting and athletic goods market report segment the market into types, materials, and distribution channels. The categories include; Fishing equipment Rod, Reel, Tackle, Bait, Lines, Accessories; Skating and Skiing equipment Ice skates, Roller skates, Skateboards, Skis, Boots, Poles, Snowboarding Gear; Golf equipment Clubs, Balls, Bags, Apparel, Accessories, and Other equipment Team Sports, Fitness, Outdoor, Individual sports. The material segments into Plastics, Wood, and Metal, and distribution channels span Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, and other channels.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market?

The regional market analysis reveals that Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sporting and athletic goods market in 2024, followed by Western Europe. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

