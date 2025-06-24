AIgo Notes Now Available on App Store and Google Play — AI-Powered Note-Taking for Learning and Work

AIgoNotes usage scenarios

AIgo Notes is now on App Store & Google Play — transforming audio, PDFs & videos into structured notes with AI-powered transcription.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GATHEREDDATA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, developer of AIgo Notes , an AI Note Taker app, has expanded its availability on both the App Store and Google Play. This AI-powered notetaking app helps users instantly convert meetings, classes, interviews, and documents into well-structured notes, summaries, quizzes, flashcards, and mind maps.AIgo Notes supports multiple input formats, including audio recordings, video, websites, PDFs, voice memos, and more. Users can easily capture any type of content and turn it into actionable knowledge.Example use cases include:General Users: Turn WhatsApp chat histories into organized notes, schedules, and plans.Teachers: Prepare course materials and automatically generate student assessments.Students: Record and review lectures, reinforcing key knowledge areas.Healthcare Professionals: Convert dictated notes into organized medical records, improving accuracy and efficiency.Business Professionals: Summarize meetings and generate actionable reports for better team collaboration.Researchers: Build personal knowledge databases by transforming academic papers and files into searchable formats.By leveraging advanced AI technologies, AIgo Notes delivers real-time transcription, summarization, translation, flashcard creation, quiz generation, and interactive mind maps—all in one platform.The app is available for download today. Visit the official AIgo Notes website or download directly from the App Store and Google Play Store.

