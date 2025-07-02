Nibav Home Lifts Launches Next-Gen Residential Elevators for Modern American Homes

Nibav introduces innovative residential elevators designed for convenience, safety, and style in the U.S. market

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nibav Home Lifts, a leader in residential mobility solutions globally, announced today the launch of the Series IV next-generation residential elevators in the competitive American marketplace. Unique pneumatic elevator technology, modern sleek design, and the capability for smart home integration create the Series IV elevator to fit the needs of today's American homeowner who demands both form and function.With 12,000 units sold in 12+ countries, Nibav brings the advantages of a trusted international brand to the U.S. market and offers American homeowners a revolutionary vertical mobility solution that easily integrates into existing homes without requiring a pit, machine room, or excessive construction.The Evolution of Residential Elevators in AmericaAs living in a multilevel home grows in popularity in urban and suburban America, the reliance on compact and energy-efficient residential elevators is exponentially rising. Most home elevators are pretty demanding in terms of space, and installation can be labor-intensive and costly, with extensive civil work required.Nibav’s Series IV changes that story. Using pneumatic technology, Nibav’s elevators travel between floors through air pressure that uses an absolutely silent ride with minimal use of energy. Unlike old systems that are constantly consuming energy when running, the Series IV uses energy while it is ascending through the floors and subsequently uses little to no energy when coming down. With the Series IV, you empower sustainable building and reduce your carbon footprint!A Word From Leadership“Our mission is simple: to craft the world’s finest home elevators, designed for unmatched safety, lifetime durability, and enduring customer trust. The Series IV brings all of that to American homes with elegance and ease,” says the CEO of Nibav Home Lifts.Why the Series IV Stands OutMore than just an elevator, the Series IV is a design-forward, future-ready smart appliance for your home. It features:1. CE and TÜV SÜD certifications—compliance with world-class safety benchmarks2. Six layers of safety, including emergency brakes, backup systems, and airtight travel3. Child safety switch to prevent unintended operation4. Elderly-friendly design with a foldable cabin chair, easy controls, and smooth, vibration-free rides5. Wheelchair-accessible cabins—spacious and designed to enable effortless entry and exit6. Gearless pneumatic technology—no lubricants, low noise, and minimal maintenance7. Uses power only while ascending, making it energy-efficient and eco-friendly8. Only 1010mm of space required—fits into most homes without structural changes9. Quick 4–5 day installation by trained in-house professionals10. 24+ customizable finishes, including colors, textures, carpets, and leather trims11. App-based control, Alexa voice integration, and the world’s first AI-enabled hand gestures.Whether it's a multi-level villa or an urban duplex, the Series IV is tailored for the evolving demands of American home design—blending innovation, style, and utility in one compact footprint.Affordable Luxury, Reimagined for Every HomeWhile the type of luxury Nibav brings is in line with the best, their home elevator costs start at only $53,000. Nibav offers homeowners access to modern features, built-in safety, and smart controls with a residential elevator at a much more reasonable price.It's not just about having a lift; it's about the lifetime investment of your home! The Series IV Model is geared for long-term value with low elevator maintenance and energy-efficient construction. With Nibav, luxury is not out of reach. It is back where it belongs: in your home.Explore the Series IV ExperienceInterested homeowners, architects, and interior designers are invited to schedule a personalized demo with Nibav USA’s team. Virtual consultations and showroom experiences are available to help homeowners find the perfect model for their home layout and design preferences.Contact Information:Nibav Home Lifts – USAPhone: (213)322-1024Email: info@nibavlifts.usWebsite: www.nibavlifts.us Experience CenterIrvine Experience Center16B Goodyear, Suite 140Irvine, CA 92618Bay Area Experience Center1117 Independence AvenueMountain View, CA 94043

