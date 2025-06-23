The Rise of Bike and Scooter Sharing Telematics Market : A $8.1 billion Industry Dominated by - DSV, Neuron Mobility

Bike and Scooter Sharing Telematics Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 bike and scooter sharing telematics market 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.Increasing urban population and growing environmental concerns are the two primary factors driving the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market. Furthermore, regulatory and operational challenge is the main factor restraining the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market. Moreover, market expansion and innovation in technology are the two significant opportunities that can enhance the growth of global bike and scooter sharing telematics market in the future.

𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨:
☑️ In July 2022, Lime Company launched a computer vision platform that is designed to power Lime's safety innovations, initiating with advanced sidewalk detection that helps in reducing pavement riding in its scooters.
☑️ In June 2021, Cooltra launched electric-scooter sharing service in Paris. By September 2021, the business hoped to have 2, 000 scooters in service around Paris.
☑️In February 2024, Yulu Bike company, a leading shared mobility services provider obtained $19.25 million in case of funding by existing investors Magna and Baja Auto. This capital will support the objectives of Yulu for the development of latest products, technologies and will also help in Yulu's service offerings. In addition, Yulu is planning to utilize its capital to enhance its electric vehicle fleet, and improve operational efficiency and scale up the presence in the existing and latest markets.☑️ In September 2021, HellBiz Inc., partnered with Drover AI to integrate Drover AI's pathpilot safety technology into HellBiz e-scooters. Hellbiz will act as exclusive operator of Pathpilot in Italy, with the first deployment in Milan. PathPilot technology uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to locate e-scooter's surroundings, reducing clutter and ADA ramp blocking. It verifies parking and automatically reduces speed in geofenced areas, ensuring safety for riders and pedestrians. This advanced technology enhances geo-fencing capabilities in dense urban cities.☑️ In May 2023, Uber Technologies, Inc. entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Waymo. This aim of the partnership was to align Uber's strategy to enhance its telematics and mobility solutions, providing users with more seamless and efficient transportation options.☑️ In October 2021, Dott launched, a new e-bike in Paris. The new e-bikes are integrated into the fleet management system of Dott allowing seamless operations and maintenance. The fleet management system includes advanced telematics, which ensures efficient operations through in-house repairs, maintenance, and logistics.☑️ In June 2021, Bird Rider Inc., introduced a smart bikeshare platform and shared e-bikes, offering eco-friendly transportation options with high-powered motors, IoT capabilities, and robust designs for enhanced safety and durability.☑️ In July 2020, Uber Technologies Inc. launched first electric scooter "Jump" in Santa Monica. The dockless gadget is remarkable since it does not require specific docks to be parked, and users may rapidly switch scooters if they come across another one while walking to the one they reserved.
☑️ In August 2023, Lyft Media launched in-app advertising across the Lyft application, expand tablets, rooftop and bikeshare stations, thus giving brands the chance to connect with riders.

𝙎𝙚𝙜𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the subscription-based model dominated the market in 2023 as it provides users with unlimited access for a fixed fee, which appeals to frequent users or those who prefer a more predictable billing structure. Meanwhile, the pay as you go application is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market as it offers flexibility and is popular among occasional users who prefer to pay only for the time they use the service.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, the dockless segment dominated the market in 2023, as dockless systems provide users with the flexibility to pick up and drop off bikes or scooters virtually anywhere within a designated area, rather than having to find a specific docking station. This convenience has made them more popular in urban environments where users value rapid and easy access. Meanwhile, station-based service is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market. This is because station-based systems provide a more organized framework for bike and scooter sharing.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, the electric segment dominated the market in 2023. Electric bikes (e-bikes) and electric scooters (e-scooters) are more attractive to users because they require less physical effort compared to pedal bikes. This makes them appealing for longer distances, hilly terrains, and for a broader demographic, including those who may not be as physically fit. Meanwhile, the traditional pedal-powered bike-sharing segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market. This is because people are increasingly becoming conscious of their fitness and health. Running a pedal cycle daily improves the stamina of the human body and keeps human fitness up to the mark.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, scooters dominated the bike and scooter sharing telematics market in 2023, this is due to more units of scooter and electric advanced scooters being produced in the market. Meanwhile, the bike segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market, this is due to the new bike technology being introduced in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the bike and scooter sharing telematics market in 2023, as Asia-Pacific has some of the largest and most densely populated cities in the world. Rapid urbanization and the need for efficient, sustainable urban mobility solutions drive high demand for bike and scooter-sharing services in the region. Meanwhile, North America is expected to grow at an increasing rate in the bike and scooter-sharing telematics market due to latest technologies arriving in the region.

𝑳𝒊𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑩𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎𝐔, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐑, 𝐌𝐞𝐯𝐨, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐃𝐎𝐓𝐓, 𝐙𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐨, 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚, 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐢𝐧𝐁𝐢𝐧, 𝐌𝐘𝐁𝐘𝐊, 𝐕𝐨𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐁, 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐉𝐮𝐦𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐇𝐨𝐩 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐲, 𝐃𝐒𝐕, 𝐉𝐂𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐱, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐞.𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭, 𝐃𝐢𝐝𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐘𝐄𝐆𝐎 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐋, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨 𝐂𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐭𝐞. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐢𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥, 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐳, 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐏𝐭𝐞. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐘𝐮𝐥𝐮 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝 