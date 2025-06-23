The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Military Gliders and Drones Market 2025: Strategic Outlook for Growth, Expansion, and Competitive Advantage

It will grow to $44.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The rising demand for military gliders and drones market and their developing market size may have caught your attention in recent years. With the market size catapulting from $30.36 billion in 2024 to $33.14 billion in 2025, this sector has registered a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This surge during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as tactical reconnaissance, target acquisition, cost savings, strategic intelligence, and technological advancements.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Military Gliders And Drones Market Size?

Looking beyond the next year, the military gliders and drones market size is expected to see phenomenal growth. Forecasts predict that it will reach $44.29 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. The emerging growth drivers in the forecast period are swarm technologies, counter-UAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems, autonomous capabilities, AI and machine learning integration, and hybrid propulsion systems. Furthermore, critical trends expected during the forecast period include stealth and low observability, vertical takeoff and landing VTOL drones, anti-jamming and cybersecurity measures, multi-mission platforms, and global collaboration.

What Could Drive The Military Gliders And Drones Market Further In The Future?

The rise of terrorism, a global concern, is expected to significantly impact the military gliders and drones market. Terrorism, an act of violence endangering lives, instigates a keen need for counter-terrorism efforts. In this aspect, governments and military organizations employ military gliders and drones, providing them with crucial real-time data, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to track terrorist activities. Thus, the need for actionable intelligence in these operations intensifies the demand for military gliders and drones, further promoting market growth.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Military Gliders And Drones Market?

At the helm of these developments are some significant players in the military gliders and drones market. These include Schempp-Hirth Flugzeugbau GmbH, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Textron Systems, BAE Systems Inc., Jonker Sailplanes, Leonardo, Boeing Co., DG Flugzeugbau GmbH, Aerovironment Inc., Ascent Aerosystems, BFD Systems, Cleo Robotics, Corvus Robotics, DragonFly, Easy Aerial Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Action Drone Inc., Drone America, Inova Drone, Insitu Inc., Skyfish, Skypersonic, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Military Gliders And Drones Market?

As the military gliders and drones market evolves, there is a significant trend towards the development of new products. For instance, these companies are engineering hybrid unmanned aerial systems to expand their customer base, increase sales, and grow their revenue.

How Is The Military Gliders And Drones Market Segmented?

The military gliders and drones market is segmented by:

- Type: Military Gliders, Military Drones

- Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

- Application: Search and Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Others

Subsegments include:

- Military Gliders: Tactical Gliders, Transport Gliders, Reconnaissance Gliders, Assault Gliders

- Military Drones: Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles UAVs, Drone Swarms, target drones

What Are The Regional Insights In The Military Gliders And Drones Market?

In geographical terms, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for military gliders and drones market in 2024. However, during the forecast period, Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Other regions featured in this market report include Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

