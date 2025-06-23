Truck Refrigeration Unit Market worth US$12,682.3 million 2022 to US$23 Billion 2032 | says Allied Market Research

Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global truck refrigeration unit market generated 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟔𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟐.𝟗𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The truck refrigeration unit market all over the world is affected by several things like more need for items that are temperature sensitive and likely to spoil, leading to cold storage logistics business growth, improved technology, and strict food safety rules. The main reasons for the growth of this market are more people demanding fresh food, availability of fast and easy meals to eat, as well as consumption of fruits and vegetables normally not available in off season. Today, people want fresh and good food that they can easily get at home. So, online shopping places need to make sure they keep things at the right temperature when transporting. This is because people expect quality service during the delivery of their orders. Due to awareness among people now about how good fruits and vegetables are for their health has increased worldwide demand for fresh or frozen food products. The truck refrigeration unit market around the world is being pushed forward by a very important part - cold chain logistics. Since goods that are perishable need careful transportation to keep them fresh, the need for cold cars is growing more and more.𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒌 𝑹𝒆𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕:◾ In-depth study spanning 14 countries with regional and segment analysis, projecting values ($million) from 2023 to 2032.◾ Integration of high-quality data, expert opinions, and critical independent perspectives for a comprehensive market understanding.◾ Research methodology designed to offer a balanced view of global markets, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions for ambitious growth goals.◾ Extensive review of 3,700+ product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and materials from major industry participants for enhanced insights.However, the major restraint for this market growth may be the cost of installing and keeping refrigeration units in trucks. For even small and middle-sized businesses, it can be costly to buy and set up the equipment. In some areas, like places with growing economies, the growth of the truck refrigeration unit industry might be slowed because there is not enough infrastructure. The structures have cooling rooms to keep items at the right temperature, transport services for moving goods, and chest freezers. Also, the growth of markets might be slowed down because people in different areas are not aware of how refrigerated transport can be beneficial to them.The truck refrigeration unit industry is segmented based on type, trailer size, end-user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is segregated into roof mount and split. By trailer size, it is categorized into below 20ft, 20-40ft, and above 40ft. As an end-user, it is fragmented into food pharmaceutical, chemical industry, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. 𝑺𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝑴𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝑫𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝑷𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒌 𝑹𝒆𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 2032𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the split segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Due to the split-type configuration, with separate units for the refrigeration and engine components, the segment offers flexibility and ease of installation, making it a preferred choice for many truck operators. However, the roof mount segment is projected for highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, due to roof mount units, being installed on the roof of the truck or trailer, optimizing the use of available space within the vehicle, allowing for greater cargo capacity and flexibility.𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒘 20𝒇𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝑴𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒊𝒏 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒌 𝑹𝒆𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑻𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 2032𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, the below 20ft segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Due to the increasing demand for last-mile delivery services, particularly in urban areas, this segment is fueling the need for compact and maneuverable refrigerated trailers that can efficiently navigate through congested spaces. However, the 20-40ft segment is projected for highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, due the continuous technological advancements in truck refrigeration units, including innovations such as smart monitoring systems and energy-efficient technologies, contributing to the appeal of the 20-40ft trailer size segment.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the expanding cold chain logistics sector, propelled by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive goods, such as fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods, which plays a pivotal role. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the region's strategic location and the increasing consumer preference for online shopping and the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods, there is a heightened requirement for sophisticated refrigeration units that ensure the safe and compliant delivery of products which plays a pivotal role in the growth of the truck refrigeration unit industry in the region. Leading Market Players: -Advanced Temperature ControlCarrierDaikinDensoMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesKlinge CorporationSubrosThermo KingUtility Trailer Manufacturing CompanyWebasto GroupThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global truck refrigeration unit market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

