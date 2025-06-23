Global Sports Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Sports Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports market report describes and explains the sports market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global sports market reached a value of nearly $515.47178 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.08% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $515.47178 billion in 2024 to $680.79985 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.72%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2029 and reach $893.77119 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the sports market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the sports market such as:

Focus on fan engagement through digital channels.

strategic sponsorships to boost visibility.

performance tech for athlete development.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that sports companies enhance offerings:

Strategic partnerships to enhance offerings and reach.

Development of next-gen performance trackers for athletes.

AI-powered assistants to improve training and fan interaction.

Strategic investments to expand market presence.

Use of digital analytics to personalize fan engagement.

Adoption of AI, ML, AR & VR to boost experience and performance.

Mobile ticketing solutions for seamless ticket purchases.

What Is Sports Market Overview?

The sports market refers to the ecosystem of activities, services and products related to organized physical competition and recreational athletic engagement. This market includes both professional and amateur sports and spans a wide range of organized competitions, leagues, teams, clubs and events.

Sports are sold through several mechanisms such as ticket sales for live attendance, subscription fees for access to sports networks or streaming services, merchandising of team and event-branded goods and corporate sponsorships. Events and organizations are supported through a network of logistics providers, coaching and medical personnel, media production teams, marketing professionals and infrastructure maintenance services.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Sports Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.83% of the total market in 2023. Liberty Media Corporation was the largest competitor with a 0.66% share of the market, followed by:

Life Time Group Hldgs

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp

Maruhan

Real Madrid C.F

Dallas Cowboys

Manchester City FC

Futbol Club Barcelona

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Rams

