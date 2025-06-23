AXEAN Festival Returns with Expanded Music Showcases, Conference Programming and a SEA Club Showcase Debut

AXEAN Festival is SE Asia’s leading music export fest & conference

Southeast Asia’s premier music showcase & festival offers global professionals unprecedented access to the region’s most dynamic markets and artists.

BALI, INDONESIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AXEAN Festival returns to Bali this September with a bold new vision, expanded programming and continued mission to foster discovery, connection and collaboration. Taking place from September 13–14, 2025 at the stunning Jimbaran Hub in Bali, the festival is rapidly becoming a must-attend destination for global music professionals eager to understand and engage with the fast-rising Asian music markets.Now in its sixth year (and second edition in Bali), AXEAN Festival has grown into more than just a showcase event, it’s a platform for cultural exchange, cross-border business and future-facing talent development. Featuring 40+ breakthrough artists from across Southeast Asia and beyond, the festival offers attendees not only a window into the most exciting new music coming out of the region but a hands-on opportunity to connect directly with the people powering its growth."Asia is no longer a market to watch, it’s a market to engage," says AXEAN Festival Co-Founder and Co-Director David Siow . "With some of the fastest-growing streaming audiences in the world and a rapidly expanding infrastructure for touring, releases and collaboration, Asia is shaping the future of the music industry. AXEAN Festival exists as a gateway not just for discovering world-class talent, but for understanding how each market operates and meeting the managers, agents, promoters, and innovators who are making things happen on the ground.”According to IFPI’s 2024 Global Music Report, Asia is now the third-largest region in recorded music revenue with markets like Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines among the world’s fastest-growing. As global attention shifts eastward, understanding these diverse and culturally distinct territories is no longer optional - it’s essential.AXEAN Festival is designed not just for artist managers, A&Rs, booking agents, publishers and promoters looking to expand their footprint in Asia but to discover new artists, collaborative opportunities and simply get ahead of what’s next in global music. With strong support from regional and international partners, AXEAN has become an essential platform for launching cross-border artist collaborations and developing long-term strategies across Asia’s creative economy.Beyond the public artist showcase performances, the festival includes:- A dynamic music conference with curated panels, business pitching sessions and structured speed meetings designed to spark real relationships and actionable outcomes.- The four-day songwriting camp returns after a successful inaugural edition in 2024 which resulted in over 20 original tracks is a living example of what happens when regional creators are brought together in a space built for connection.- The new SEA Club Showcase will be a stage dedicated to Southeast Asia’s distinct electronic and grassroots subcultures from Indonesian funkot and dangdut to Vietnamese vinahouse and Filipino budots, the showcase aims to highlight the region’s influence on the global club scene."Whether you're an artist manager in Sydney, an indie label in London or a festival booker from Berlin, AXEAN Festival offers something you can’t get elsewhere and that’s real access to the dynamic Asian markets, an incredible pool of export ready regional talent, authentic connections with local industry and a chance to build sustainable pathways in one of the most exciting and culturally rich regions in the world,” says Co-founder and team leader Piyapong Muenprasertdee David Siow adds, “Our goal is simple. It’s about creating a welcoming space that brings people together. The friendships and business opportunities that emerge from AXEAN are proof that good energy, intention, and collaboration still matter. It’s a festival, yes, but it’s also a community. One that’s serious about building a better music industry across Asia and beyond.”As the festival continues to grow in scale and reputation, the team is focused on deepening strategic partnerships, building sustainable touring circuits, and creating long-term value for artists, industry stakeholders, and audiences alike.“Whether you’re a delegate, an artist, or a music lover attending for the first time, we invite you to discover the joy of connection, creativity, and cultural celebration at AXEAN Festival 2025,” says Piyapong Muenprasertdee.Stay tuned for the official artist lineup and full programming schedule, to be announced in the coming weeks.WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM |Discounted pre-sale tickets are available via www.loket.com/o/axeanfestival

