Global Water Meter Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water meter report describes and explains the water meter market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global water meter market reached a value of nearly $14.89053 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.35% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $14,890.53 billion in 2024 to $19.96039 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.04%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2029 and reach $27.91415 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the water meter market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the water meter market such as:

Strengthening business capabilities through strategic partnerships aimed at operational growth

Expanding operational capacity by collaborating with partners to enhance efficiency and scale

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that water meter companies enhance offerings:

Cloud-powered smart water meter systems address challenges of aging infrastructure and rising operational costs

Integrating IoT technology to improve real-time monitoring of water usage

Developing wireless water meter solutions to boost operational efficiency

Launching innovative smart water meter pilot programs to optimize water management

Introducing advanced wireless modules that significantly reduce deployment costs for utilities

What Is Water Meter Market Overview?

A water meter is a device used to measure the volume of water consumed by a residential, commercial, or industrial building. It records water flow, typically in cubic meters or gallons, by tracking the amount of water passing through a pipe. The primary purpose of a water meter is to monitor and manage water usage for billing, conservation, and resource management.

A water meter measures the volume of water passing through a pipe. They work by displacing a mechanical component, such as an oscillating piston or disk, when water passes through the main chamber of the meter. The amount of water that has flowed through the meter is then displayed on the display because of the movement of this mechanical part.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Water Meter Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 22.27% of the total market in 2024. Badger Meter Inc. was the largest competitor with a 4.72% share of the market, followed by:

Xylem Inc.

Mueller Water Products Inc.

Roper Technologies Inc.,

Aichi Tokei Denki Co.,

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Ningbo Water Meter Co Ltd.

Azbil Co. Ltd.

Viewshine Ltd.

