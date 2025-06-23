Luxury on the Rise: U.S. 60–80 Feet Motorized Yacht Charter Market to Grow USD 803.7 Million by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market generated $215.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $803.7 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Increase in number of private islands on cruise itineraries, surge in number of high net worth individuals, and shift toward alternative sources of energy, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the U.S. 60-80 Feet motorized yacht charter market. However, high cost associated with yacht charter and several environmental concerns associated with boating restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased involvement of intermediaries & hybrid business models, changes in yacht infrastructure, and rise in trend of yacht tourism present new opportunities in the upcoming years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬,
𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫,
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬,
𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐌𝐲𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭,
𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤,
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧,
𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐳𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬,
𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨,
𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐬,
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠,
𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝟔𝟎-𝟖𝟎 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐲𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.
Based on application, the vacation & leisure segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
➡️ This study presents analytical depiction of the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.
➡️ The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
➡️ The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market with a detailed impact analysis.
➡️ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.
➡️ The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
