Carbon Credits Market to Reach $143.5 Billion by 2032: Driving Climate Action Through Global Emission Offsetting

The global carbon credits market is experiencing an unprecedented growth trajectory, fueled by global climate change awareness, net-zero commitments, and the need for sustainable business practices. According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the carbon credits market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $143.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 55.5% from 2023 to 2032.
What Are Carbon Credits?
Carbon credits, also referred to as carbon offsets, are tradable permits that allow organizations and individuals to compensate for their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. One carbon credit typically equals one metric ton of carbon dioxide (CO₂) either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from being emitted.
These credits are created through a variety of emission reduction or removal projects, including:
Renewable energy installations (e.g., wind or solar)
Reforestation and afforestation projects
Methane capture from landfills or agriculture
Energy efficiency improvements
How Carbon Credits Work
The carbon credits system operates on an offsetting principle. Companies, individuals, or governments that emit GHGs can purchase carbon credits to balance their carbon footprint. Funds from these purchases are invested in sustainable projects that remove or avoid GHG emissions, allowing buyers to offset their environmental impact.
The credits are bought and sold via carbon exchanges or through verified third-party platforms, with the credits being “retired” after use to prevent double-counting.
Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market
In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant player in the global carbon credits market, and it is projected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increasing industrial activity, stronger government regulations, and regional sustainability initiatives contribute to this leadership.
Key Players in the Carbon Credits Market
Several companies are at the forefront of the carbon credits market growth, including:
South Pole
3Degrees
EKI Energy Services Ltd
TerraPass
Moss.Earth
Climate Impact Partners
CarbonBetter
NativeEnergy
These organizations help facilitate the development, verification, and trading of carbon credits on voluntary and regulated markets.
Types and Systems of Carbon Credits
The carbon credits market is segmented by:
Type:
Regulatory: Mandated by government policies (e.g., cap-and-trade systems)
Voluntary: Driven by organizations looking to go beyond compliance
System:
Cap-and-Trade: Emissions cap set by authorities, with tradable credits among emitters
Baseline-and-Credit: Credits generated by entities performing better than set baselines
End-Use Industry:
Aviation
Energy
Industrial
Petrochemical
Others
Carbon Credits: A Gateway to Net-Zero
In order to meet the global net-zero emissions target, GHG emissions must be halved by 2030 and reduced to near-zero by 2050. Carbon credits play a vital role in achieving these targets by:
Supporting climate-positive projects
Enabling businesses to compensate for unavoidable emissions
Fostering innovation in low-carbon technologies
For companies, participating in voluntary carbon markets enhances brand reputation, encourages operational efficiency, and demonstrates environmental leadership.
Added Benefits of Carbon Credit Projects
Beyond emission reduction, carbon credit projects often bring co-benefits, such as:
Improved air and water quality
Job creation in renewable energy sectors
Biodiversity restoration through reforestation
Sustainable community development
Many carbon offset projects integrate United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their frameworks, ensuring they deliver social, economic, and environmental value.
Market Trends & Future Outlook
The carbon credits market forecast suggests explosive growth over the next decade, driven by:
Corporate sustainability pledges
Government mandates for carbon pricing
Investor focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) factors
Expansion of digital carbon marketplaces
As awareness grows, more private and public entities are entering carbon markets to trade offsets and drive emission-neutral practices.
COVID-19 Impact on the Carbon Credits Market
The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily hampered the carbon credits market due to:
Reduced industrial and aviation activity
Project delays
Supply chain disruptions
Decreased funding for sustainability programs
However, post-pandemic recovery has reignited global climate action, with many countries integrating green recovery plans into their economic stimulus packages, providing renewed momentum for carbon credit investments.
Final Thoughts
The carbon credits market is poised to play a central role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy. As more organizations aim for net-zero emissions, the demand for high-quality carbon credits is expected to surge. Regulatory frameworks, technological innovation, and voluntary climate action will collectively shape the market's future.
For businesses and nations alike, carbon credits represent not just a compliance tool, but a powerful strategy for climate responsibility and global impact.
