Champagne Market Size Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the Forecast Period 2026

The global champagne industry garnered $5.96 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $7.41 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for premium quality luxury products and Increase in disposable income due to rapid urbanization augment the growth of the global champagne market . Based on price point, the economy segment held the lion’s share. Whereas, by distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted the largest market share in 2019. Moreover, the global champagne market has been worst-hit amid COVID-19.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Click Here For Instant PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6303 Increase in demand for premium quality luxury products and rise in disposable income due to rapid urbanization propel the growth of the global champagne market. However, implementation of stringent government policies toward advertisement and distribution and selective distribution of products impede the market growth. On the other hand, providing selected standardized premium products to retailers and other distributers and developing markets offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.Rise in demand for premium quality luxury products and Increase in disposable income due to rapid urbanization augment the growth of the global champagne market. Based on price point, the economy segment held the lion’s share.The key market players analyzed in the report involvesCentre Vinicole - Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Laurent Perrier, Pernod Ricard, LANSON-BCC, Thiénot Bordeaux-Champagnes, Piper-Heidsieck, Pommery, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Louis Vuitton SE, and Taittinger.Buy Now https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/champagne-market/purchase-options The global champagne market is segmented on theprice point, distribution channel, and region. Based onprice point, the market is divided into economy, mid-range, and luxury. The economy segment accounted for around two-thirds of the total share of the global champagne market in 2019. In addition, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented on the basis ofsupermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, on trade, and others. The supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest market share with more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the on-trade segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.Send Me Purchase Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6303 Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The market also analyses regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

