Monday, June 23, 2025

CANADA, June 22 - Note: All times local

Hoboken, Belgium

9:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit the Antwerp Schoonselhof Military Cemetery and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Brussels, Belgium

3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever.

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Canada-European Union Summit.

5:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Canada-European Union Plenary Meeting.

7:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

7:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working dinner hosted by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

