Monday, June 23, 2025
CANADA, June 22 - Note: All times local
Hoboken, Belgium
9:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit the Antwerp Schoonselhof Military Cemetery and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.
Note for media:
Brussels, Belgium
3:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever.
Note for media:
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Canada-European Union Summit.
Note for media:
5:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the Canada-European Union Plenary Meeting.
Note for media:
7:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
7:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working dinner hosted by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.