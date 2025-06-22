State Government commits to continue funding for non-government schools

Release date: 23/06/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has locked in its funding for non-government schools through to 2034, following the finalisation of the Better and Fairer Schools Agreement with the Federal Government.

The State Government will continue to provide 22 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS) to non-government schools for the next 10 years, exceeding our election commitment to deliver the 22 per cent over this term of government.

In total, the new Better and Fairer Schools Agreement will provide more than $60 billion to public and non-government schools over the next 10 years.

This includes an additional $1.25 billion for the state’s public schools while they move toward reaching 100 per cent of the SRS by 2034.

The new Agreement will see the Catholic and Independent sectors continue to focus on reading, writing and maths.

Schools across the non-government sectors will continue to promote the use of a phonics checks, support teachers to engage in STEM, strengthen student-centred approaches to wellbeing, and seek to increase teacher attraction and retention by empowering leadership.

This State Government commitment ensures that all of our schooling sectors can continue to deliver quality education that focuses on equity and excellence, student wellbeing and engagement, while also focusing on supporting our teaching workforce in South Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This Agreement means that no child educated in South Australia will be left behind and our young people will have the resources they need to achieve their best.

We are committed to improving educational outcomes for all South Australian students, and this funding agreement ensures stability for the decade ahead.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

This agreement delivers full funding to all schools for the first time.

There is no more powerful commitment a government can make than investing in education – and this commitment delivers on that.

I’m proud of the work we have done to achieve this outcome, working in partnership with the non-government sector, the Australian Education Union, our professional associations and the Federal Government to make this possible.

Attributable to Catholic Education South Australia (CESA) Executive Director Dr Neil McGoran

We welcome this significant commitment which will both inform long-term planning and provide a tangible benefit to all Catholic schools in South Australia for at least the next 10 years.

This is an excellent outcome for our families and for Catholic Education and importantly supports our efforts to ensure that Catholic schools are truly accessible for all.

Together with our school communities and families, we remain deeply committed to delivering a high-quality education that empowers every student to thrive.

Attributable to Association of Independent Schools of South Australia’s Chief Executive, Anne Dunstan

It is important that all schools in every education sector are fully and fairly funded. The Association of Independent Schools of South Australia expresses its deep gratitude to the Premier and Minister for Education, Training and Skills for this ongoing funding commitment that recognises the important and impactful work of our 105 schools.

With over 55,000 students currently enrolled, and employing over 9,600 staff, the Independent sector is made up of a diverse and growing group of schools that provides genuine choice for families across South Australia.