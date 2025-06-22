Houston Veterans Gather to Celebrate Cancer Survival

It was an afternoon of camaraderie and hope at Houston VA when a group of Veterans gathered for a special cancer survivor celebration. Army Veteran Jacob Glassmeyer, a two-time cancer survivor, shared his story with the group.

When Glassmeyer was first diagnosed at the age of 25, he felt scared. His mother had passed away from cancer at a young age and he believed he simply didn’t have time to be sick.

“I really didn’t know what to do so I just kept putting one foot in front of the other, keeping my college grades up and working three jobs as my world feel apart around me,” he said. “Having a successful surgery and being declared cancer-free, only to see the cancer come back, was one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through.”

Glassmeyer’s cancer journey taught him resilience and a commitment to good health.

“Every time I face adversity, I ask myself, ‘Is this worse than having cancer twice?’ and so far, nothing has come close,” he said. “It has taught me to persevere, heal and march on.”

Glassmeyer’s experiences led him to a career dedicated to health and wellness. After years as a personal trainer, he discovered tai chi and soon became a master instructor, eventually getting inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame. Recently, he began teaching tai chi to Veterans at Houston VA, some of whom are cancer survivors as well.

“I have a passion for working with my military Veteran family,” he said. “Tai chi is a healthy way to relieve stress and [it] improves their overall health. My life statement is, ‘one life, one body, make the most of both.’”

Social worker Amanda Gunzelman, who coordinates the cancer survivorship program coordinator at Houston VA, has dedicated her career to supporting Veterans navigating cancer journeys.

“My role is to empower Veterans and make sure they have the tools to survive and thrive after cancer,” she said. “It’s truly wonderful to see them live life to the fullest.”

Gunzelman noted she often sees Veterans who are themselves fighting cancer turn their situation into a way to help their communities.

“It’s amazing to me that while they are in the fight of their lives dealing with cancer, so many Veterans are looking for ways to give back to others,” she said.

At the gathering, Army Veteran Angelo Rodriguez made a special point of thanking his VA care team for their unwavering support during his cancer journey.

“When I was going through cancer, I was so well taken care of by the VA staff that I almost felt pampered,” Rodriguez said. “They helped me through the toughest battle I’ve ever fought and are still there for me today. I’m starting to walk without a cane and have gotten rid of my walker. Hopefully I can start running soon.”

Learn more about Houston VA’s Support Groups for Veterans with cancer.