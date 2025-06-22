Oval Coffee Roasters Debuts Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market though KeHE Distributors

Simple pour over drip coffee for a specialty on-the-go coffee - Just add Hot Water Oval Coffee Roasters Brand Logo Oval Coffee Roasters

Oval Coffee debuts at Sprouts via KeHE. Enter #OvalSpace by Fabric, watch Annie Woo’s film, play #coffeechallenge, win a Ratio, and get BOGO via Social Nature.

Oval is about elevating everyday moments, with thoughtful packaging, exceptional blends, and a format people love, we’re excited to bring this experience to more people.” — Christopher Alspach

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oval Coffee Roasters, a new type of specialty coffee brand based in New York City, has launched nationally with KeHE Distributors, reaching more than 450 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States. The rollout is part of Sprouts’ Spring Forager Innovation Set, which showcases emerging brands that bring craft and innovation to grocery. Oval’s whole-bean and single-serve pour-over varieties will further expand via KeHE’s July–August New@KeHE program, opening distribution to independent specialty and natural food retailers nationwide.

Oval offers whole bean and single-serve pour over formats—each roasted in New York City with care, sustainability, and bold flavor. Inspired by specialty coffee culture in East Asia, Oval’s single-use pour overs offer an elegant, low-commitment way to enjoy premium coffee—just add hot water. Each pour over features a biodegradable filter and is available individually or in a boxed set of eight.

“Friends kept bringing these delightful pour overs back from Japan and Taiwan,” said co-founder and head roaster Christopher Alspach. “We knew we could deliver that same joy here, with our own New York twist.”

Core Blends

• The Natural — fruit-forward and complex, naturally processed

• Bowling Green Blend — light and balanced, sourced from women-led farms

• Riverside Blend — half-caff with full-bodied flavor

With over 15,000 roasts and deep global sourcing experience, Oval co-founder Christopher Alspach previously co-founded Upper Left Roasters in Portland, Oregon. Co-founder Andrew Itzkowitz brings 20 years of national retail and foodservice experience, having worked with worldwide category-leading natural and specialty brands such as Bonne Maman and Yogi Tea, and more recently with venture-backed companies in the plant-based meat sector.

“Oval is about elevating everyday moments,” Alspach said. “With thoughtful packaging, exceptional blends, and a format people love, we’re excited to bring this experience to more people.”

#OvalSpace Mixed-Reality Experience

Shoppers can scan “LEARN MORE & EARN” QR codes on Oval’s pour-over caddies—featured in Sprouts’ New for You sets—to enter #OvalSpace, a mixed-reality platform powered by Fabric Global PBC. Inside, visitors can play interactive games and trivia, explore Alspach’s coffee travel photos, brewing tips, and watch filmmaker Annie Woo’s avant-garde short scored by Grammy-winning trumpeter Dr. Jonathan Saraga. Participants may also enter the #CoffeeChallenge sweepstakes for prizes, including three months of Oval Coffee and a Ratio Four machine. Scan in-store or visit sparkfabric.co/space/ovalroasters.

Try Oval & Save

Through July 27, 2025, Social Nature members can redeem a BOGO cashback offer on all three Oval single-serve varieties at Sprouts. Details at socialnature.com/single-use-pour-over-coffee.

About Oval Coffee Roasters

Oval Coffee Roasters creates design-forward coffee offerings with character and care, roasting in New York City. With a mission rooted in quality, flexibility, and beauty in the everyday, Oval blends sustainable practices with bold NYC character—now brewing in homes nationwide. Discover more at www.oval.nyc

Media Contact

Andrew Itzkowitz | Managing Director & Co-Founder | Andrew@StartupAI.co | Summer Fancy Food Show Booth 4816A

Riverside Blend – Half Caff, Full Cup for an Afternoon Delight ☕🎬 Now at Sprouts: try Oval’s single-serve pour overs & whole bean blends.

