Renowned Artist Exhibits Her Work to Benefit Children in Need

Laurel Tucker and her botanical illustrations, on exhibit in Los Angeles, CA Laurel Tucker and her abstract water color paintings, on exhibit in San Antonio, TX

Donations to Bright Day Foundation Support Title 1 Schools in America

If donations to Bright Day Foundation through the sale of my art helps children play - well then that’s just fantastic, isn't it!” — Laurel Tucker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laurel Tucker wears two hats every day – she is a classically trained, celebrated fine artist, as well asa founder of nonprofit organization Bright Day Foundation and for-profit company Bright Day Big Blocks.Decades ago Laurel Tucker attended Peck School of the Arts, in Milwaukee, which is part of the University of Wisconsin system. There she studied illustration, print making, painting and pottery. Today she is a recognized fine artist with her work on display in galleries and museums nationwide - most recently her botanical illustrations were featured at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.Although a fine artist by nature, in the 1980’s she transitioned into the fast-paced world of commercial art, spending the next decade at top ten global advertising agencies contributing creatively to clients such as Kellogg’s cereals, Skittles candies, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Oscar Myer Lunchables, Gerber baby products, among others. She won national and international recognition for her advertising creative work.But by nature Laurel Tucker is, and always will be a fine artist - majoring in botanical illustration, and abstract water color painting. As well as a lover of all children, always supporting their happy, healthy development through the power of play and play-based learning.Since May of this year Laurel Tucker’s work has been on display, and featured in a gallery exhibit titled“In + Out of the Frame”, in San Antonio, Texas - where 100% of the proceeds from the sale of her art will benefit the Bright Day Foundation, and specifically its child development program called Title One Derful.Title One Derful benefits Title 1 schools, which are those most financially in need. Title One Derful donations are translated into classroom learning tool Bright Day Big Blocks, where the children are given an opportunity to play, and by engaging in creative, child directed play, they learn so much. Laurel Tucker says, “I love sharing my artistic expressions, my illustrations and paintings, and if donations through the sale of my art helps children creatively express themselves through play with Bright Day Big Blocks , well then that’s just fantastic, isn’t it!”To learn more about Laurel Tucker’s art, her charitable work at Bright Day Foundation, and the Title One Derful program, you can reach the organization at contact@brightdayfoundation.org or by calling 01-818-914-6541.About Bright Day FoundationBright Day Foundation is a USA government registered 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization.Its mission is to help educators and engaged parents better understand the critical nature of play in the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development of all children. Its goal is to create a modern revolution, acting to reinvent an antiquated early childhood education system and embed the radical notion that quite possibly play is the best way for children to learn.Bright Day Foundation advances its mission and goal by:Creating, producing and distributing instructional content for adults – i.e. its feature global film documentary, GROWING UP SLOWLY, PLAY IS THE WAY!Distributing how-to classroom learning aids for teachers – i.e. its PLAY. THEME + PROJECT based school CURRICULUM.Donating play tools to underserved Title 1 schools, tools that inspire play and learning i.e. its BRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS donated via its TITLE ONE DERFUL giving program.Bright Day Foundation is here to help the world, to help children play, and by doing so learn!Bright Day Foundation is transforming children’s lives through play!

